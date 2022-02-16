‘A Quiet Place’ Part 3 Announced by Paramount

A Quiet Place Part 3 has been officially announced by Paramount, coming after a spinoff movie that will debut in 2023. On Tuesday, Paramount Global — formerly known as ViacomCBS — revealed that A Quiet Place Part 3 will premiere in 2025, two years after the franchise spinoff film debuts. It was also confirmed that the upcoming spinoff movie will be directed by Michael Sarnoski, who is most well known for helming the critically acclaimed 2021 Nic Cage movie Pig.

The Quiet Place films follow a family living on a post-invasion Earth, fighting daily to survive and keep themselves hidden from alien creatures who have hyper-sensitive hearing. In addition to appearing in both films, John Krasinski directed both A Quiet Place (2018 )and A Quiet Place Part II (2021). He also co-wrote the first film and wrote the sequel on his own. Along with Krasinski and Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II brought back Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, as Reagan and Marcus Abbo. New cast members of the film included Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy). A Quiet Place Part II was originally set to be released two years ago, even holding its world premiere on March 8, 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic caused nationwide closures of theaters, which led to the film being postponed.

Last year, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with the Quiet Place Part II sound editors Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn, both of whom worked on the first film as well. Aadahl and Van der Ryn have been part of many major franchise projects, such as Transformers and Godzilla but they say that the Quiet Place films, especially the sequel, stand out for the phenomenal use of silence throughout. This is thanks to the characters having to remain quiet so as to not spark the attention of bloodthirsty creatures who have the ability for high-frequency hearing.

Another aspect that makes it unique is that one of the main characters, Regan, is deaf. “There’s a lot of quiet in the film and the only true silence in the film is when Regan…has her cochlear implant turned off,” Aadahl shared. “It’s many different shades of quiet down to pure digital silence.” Aadahl further added how one scene in the film with Regan utilizes “complete digital silence for a big stretch” to better capture her perspective on the events. “For me, that’s kind of the most unsettling, emotional, crazy experience,” he said. Aadahl added that even “as an audience” member of the film, the scene gives him “goosebumps.” A Quiet Place Parts 1 and 2 are both streaming now on Paramount+.