'Ghosts' Showrunners Tease 'Thinned' Boundaries for Season 2's Halloween Episode

With just a week to go until the anticipated Season 2 premiere of the CBS smash hit sitcom Ghosts, showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are teasing details about the upcoming Halloween episode airing this October. While speaking to TVLine earlier this month, Wiseman shared how the show's second spooky season episode will be one that plays to "some of the boundaries between the living and dead," and that they would be "thinned" in some ways.

Wiseman and Port further shared with The Wrap that the Halloween episode will be an exciting one for audiences. "We always try to do a big swing and do something kind of fun. I think we've come up with something that should be entertaining," Wiseman shared as Port chimed in that audiences will also find out about a ghost that lives at the Farnsbys.

"They live a couple [of] houses down. As we've learned on the show, wherever Sam goes there are ghosts because throughout history I guess somebody has died wherever you go," Port said. "So there are some ghosts that live over there who she comes to know, and there's a surprising connection between one of them and Thorfinn [Devan Chandler Long], which we will learn about very early on."

The co-showrunners went on to share how audiences can also expect some new ghosts this season, many of which will be on or near the property itself. "This season we're definitely going to meet some ghosts that are adjacent to the property who have surprising connections to our ghosts. We've thought of some fun, creative ways to get ghosts onto the property, both former residents and others," Wiseman said. "That's one of the more fun things to think about in the writers' room, how we realistically introduce ghosts in a way that makes sense to the rules that we've set up." Port mysteriously adds how the show will also introduce some "ghosts from the past who aren't necessarily living at Woodstone presently."

Ghosts Season 2 is off to a great start ahead of its Sept. 29 premiere. The show has most recently welcomed former NFL star and Academy Award-winning director of Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry, who will be directing Episodes 11 and 12 of the sophomore season. Cherry took to Twitter on Sept. 9 to share his excitement over the new gig alongside a snapshot, which found Port and series star Rose McIver welcoming the seasoned filmmaker. It is not confirmed when Cherry's episodes will premiere at this time, but considering they are at the halfway point of the 22-episode run this year, it is likely they will air in 2023.

Season 2 will see the return of McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Devan Chandler Long, Román Zaragoza, Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Danielle Pinnock, Sheila Carrasco, Richie Moriarty and Asher Grodman. Ghosts returns on Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. For more on Ghosts and all your favorite CBS programming, head to PopCulture.com for the latest.