'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Teaser Trailer, Release Date Revealed

Grease is the word, but that was not always the case at Rydell High School. Four years before Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson fell in love, the Pink Ladies came together for the first time and established themselves as the clique everyone wanted a spot in. Their rise is told in the upcoming Paramount+ series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, which finally has a premiere date and teaser.

The brief teaser is set to the Grease title song, written by Barry Gibb and originally performed by Frankie Valli. Assistant Principal McGee (Only Murders in the Building star Jackie Hoffman) is seen warning the Pink Ladies to be careful about who they associate with. "A girl's reputation is all that she has," McGee says. It does not look like the girls are taking that advice to heart. "Maybe sometimes, you gotta be bad to do good," one of the Pink Ladies says.

Rise of the Pink Ladies is set in 1954, four years before the events in the 1978 Grease film and the 1971 stage musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. Annabel Oakes (Minx, Awkward.) created the series and serves as executive producer. The cast features Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Jonathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt, and Maxwell Whittington-Cooper. It is a Paramount Television Studios production.

It premieres on Thursday, April 6 in the U.S. and Canada. It will debut the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and France. New episodes will be released each week on Thursdays in the U.S. and Canada, and Fridays elsewhere.

The series has been in the works for several years. News of the project surfaced in October 2019, when it was known as Grease: Rydell High. It was originally developed for HBO Max, but Paramount decided to take it for itself in October 2020 and release it on Paramount+. It was also renamed Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies by then. The cast was introduced in February 2022, and images of the recreated Rydell High in Vancouver surfaced weeks later.

Since music is an integral part of the original film and its 1982 sequel, there will be plenty of musical numbers in Rise of the Pink Ladies. Jamal Sims, whose credits include Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, Step Up All In, and RuPaul's Drag Race, serves as the choreographer. Sims, Alethea Jones, and Diego Velasco directed multiple episodes. Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Adam Fishbach, Jones, Erik Feig, and Samie Kim Falvey are executive producers and the show is produced by Grace Gilroy. Justin Tanter wrote the new music.