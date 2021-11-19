‘Pam & Tommy’ Trailer: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Sex Tape Scandal Center of Star-Studded Hulu Series

Hulu released a new teaser for Pam & Tommy, the new limited series about Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee‘s sex tape scandal from the ’90s, on Wednesday night. The first look at the star-studded show did not disappoint. Starring Sebastian Stan as Lee and Lily James as Anderson, Pam & Tommy looks like a leather-clad look at a grimy era in pop culture.

Lee and Anderson got married in 1995 just four days after they met, and the high-octane couple made a sex tape while they were on their honeymoon. They had intended to keep it private, but a disgruntled plumber, played by Seth Rogen, stole the tape and ended up releasing it online, making it the first sex tape of its kind. The series also stars Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò. The first three episodes of Pam & Tommy premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 2, with the rest of the episodes dropping weekly.

https://youtu.be/iQqzMMNrQQI

Anderson and Lee ultimately divorced three years later after a very rocky relationship. Lee even spent time in jail for spousal abuse. The rocker was accused of towards the end of their marriage where Lee reportedly attacked Anderson while she was holding their infant son, leaving the young actress with bruises and a torn fingernail. Lee was then sentenced to six months in a Los Angeles County Jail. The two share two children together, Brandon Thomas Lee, 25, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 23.

Since James and Stan started filming the new show, onlookers are shocked at how much they look like the real couple they’re portraying. In a first-look shared by Seth Rogen, fans couldn’t believe their eyes. Stan was decked out in a shirtless look with jet-black hair and jeans, along with his tattoos and a chain necklace. James sported Anderson’s famous blonde look with a sexy updo and a barbed wire tattoo on her arm as she bent over to bite her man’s nipple ring. The two recreated a real photo Anderson and Lee took back when they were together.

In a second photo that was shared by the actor, James was in skin-tight, black leather attire as she threw her hand up towards the camera. Several social media users were in disbelief that it was actually James dressed up because she looked so similar to Anderson herself. The show will allegedly cover all aspects of their relationship including their honeymoon sex tape leak. In fact, their romance happened so quickly that Anderson’s mother confessed that she found out about their marriage via PEOPLE magazine. It is important to note that neither Anderson or Lee have involvement in the creation of this show.