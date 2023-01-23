Pamela Anderson Accuses Tim Allen of Exposing Himself to Her on 'Home Improvement' Set

Pamela Anderson shared a disturbing memory from her time on Home Improvement in 1991. In her new memoir, the Baywatch star claims comedian Tim Allen exposed himself in front of her on the first day of filming. Anderson, 55, was 23 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath," Anderson wrote in an excerpt of Love, Pamela obtained by Variety. "He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably."

Allen was 37 when Anderson starred on Home Improvement. The comedian was probably referring to Anderson's photoshoots for Playboy. Allen denied that the alleged incident happened. "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing," Allen told Variety Sunday.

Anderson starred in the first two seasons of Home Improvement as Lisa, the first "Tool Time Girl." She also returned for a guest spot in Season 6 and appeared in 23 episodes in total. After she left the show, she was cast as C.J. Parker on Baywatch. Anderson starred in the show's first five seasons and the 2003 reunion movie Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding.

Love, Pamela will be released on Jan. 31 and is timed with the Netflix documentary Pamela: A Love Story. Elsewhere in the book, she wrote that her two sons with Tommy Lee, Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, convinced her to share her own story. "Brandon and Dylan are true miracles, considering their gene pool," Anderson wrote, reports PEOPLE. "They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes."

Anderson also shared how the 1995 theft of her and Lee's private tapes challenged their marriage. The theft led to the release of an infamous sex tape that was sold without their permission. "We dealt with it the best way we knew how and some of it got crazy," Anderson wrote. "And Tommy and I, between the two of us, I don't think we had the maturity level to really handle it all."

Lee and Anderson split in 1998 after three years of marriage. Anderson believes that they "Really let our kids down," she wrote. She focused on raising her boys and credited them with saving her. "I don't want to put that on my kids but having children changed everything," Anderson wrote. "I've loved every moment."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.