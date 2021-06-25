Sebastian Stan and Lily James Recreate Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's Beach Wedding

✖

Lily James and Sebastian Stan are currently filming the highly anticipated biographical drama series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's whirlwind romance titled Pam & Tommy, and fans are floored at how much the actors resemble the former couple. James and Stan were recently photographed on a beach as they recreated their 1995 beach wedding that took fans and their family members by surprise. James was in a white string bikini with a bleach-blonde wig on, while Stan was decked out in fake tattoos, facial hair and jewelry according to Fox News.

Pam & Tommy will stream on Hulu and tell the story of their lives and quick romance. Anderson and Lee married in 1994 after just four days of dating, but the two ultimately divorced three years later after their very rocky relationship. Lee even spent time in jail for spousal abuse. The rocker was accused of towards the end of their marriage where Lee reportedly attacked Anderson while she was holding their infant son, leaving the young actress with bruises and a torn fingernail. Lee was then sentenced to six months in a Los Angeles County Jail. The two share two children together, Brandon Thomas Lee, 25, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 23.

More pictures of Lily and Sebastian Stan shooting “Pam & Tommy” 🌊📸 pic.twitter.com/LuswOgWNhB — best of lily james (@badpostslily) June 22, 2021

Since James and Stan started filming the new show, onlookers are shocked at how much they look like the real couple they're portraying. In a first-look shared by Seth Rogen, fans couldn't believe their eyes. Stan was decked out in a shirtless look with jet-black hair and jeans, along with his tattoos and a chain necklace. James sported Anderson's famous blonde look with a sexy updo and a barbed wire tattoo on her arm as she bent over to bite her man's nipple ring. The two recreated a real photo Anderson and Lee took back when they were together.

In a second photo that was shared by the actor, James was in skin-tight, black leather attire as she threw her hand up towards the camera. Several social media users were in disbelief that it was actually James dressed up because she looked so similar to Anderson herself. The show will allegedly cover all aspects of their relationship including their honeymoon sex tape leak. In fact, their romance happened so quickly that Anderson's mother confessed that she found out about their marriage via PEOPLE magazine. It is important to note that neither Anderson or Lee have involvement in the creation of this show.