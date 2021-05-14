Lily James is Uncanny as Pamela Anderson in Iconic 'Baywatch' Swimsuit

✖

More photos from the set of Pam and Tommy surfaced, showing just how far Lily James is going to transform into Pamela Anderson. Although the limited series will focus on Anderson's relationship with Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, there will be a scene where James is required to recreate Anderson's famous role on Baywatch. The new photos, published by The Daily Mail Friday, show James in a one-piece swimsuit like the one Anderson wore as CJ Parker on the '90s series about lifeguards.

James, 32, was in full makeup on the set, wearing a bleach-blond look that is even more striking than her familiar blond hair. Page Six published other photos from the Malibu shoot that showed James in thigh-high blue boots and a blue dress to match. She also wore her hair up in a style Anderson often wore during the 1990s.

Hulu announced plans to release a limited series based on Anderson and Lee's tumultuous relationship during the mid-to-late 1990s last year. The couple married in February 1995 after knowing each other for just four days. They had two sons together, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee. They divorced in 1998 and briefly got together again in 2001 after Lee was released from prison. During their marriage, a sex tape filmed during their honeymoon leaked and Anderson sued a video distribution company. Lee and Anderson are not involved in the series, which was written by Rob Siegel and produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Craig Gillespie, who directed I, Tonya, is directing.

Production finally got started earlier this month, and photos of James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Lee have shocked fans. Rogen shared a photo of the two in full costume, with them recreating a photo with Anderson biting Lee's nipple ring. The new series also stars Rogen as the man who stole the sex tape. Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman and comedian Andrew Dice Clay also star, while Orange Is the New Black's Taylor Schilling plays the late adult film star Erica Gauthier. The series will run eight episodes.

One of Anderson's friends told The Sun that she has "no intention" of watching the show, despite the talent involved. "She’s never heard of the actors playing her or Tommy, and doesn’t care to know them," the friend claims. “She and her family think the show is a cheap knockoff. The whole thing is a joke to them."