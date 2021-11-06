Tommy Lee Shares Cookie Recipe With John Travolta in New Video

Celebrities are just like us, and that means that their pandemic pastimes include baking and spending too much time on TikTok, apparently. In an unexpected video, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee shared a video on TikTok where he posted about an unexpected baking buddy: actor John Travolta. In the video, Lee shared screenshots of texts between himself and the Grease actor about a cookie recipe.

“Tommy can you send me that peanut butter Chico chip cookie recipe that you have,” Travolta texted. “Hahahah ok! Gimme a sec to find😉,” Lee responded. Travolta also shared a picture of the baking cookies saying “You didn’t know I was Johnny Crocker.” Lee added a video joking about how lame they had gotten since their wilder years. “Oh my God, buddy. My wife and I were just saying the exact same thing,” Lee said. “I’m like, ‘Who’s sitting around on a Wednesday night?’ I go, ‘Could you imagine if people knew Tommy and John are baking.’ What happened?”

The video has been viewed over a million times and has received over 250,000 likes. “Tommy Lee and John Travolta swapping cookie recipes and baking on Wednesday evenings is my new favorite thing,” commented one follower. “It’s the ‘choco chip’ & ‘you’re welcies’ for me,” joked another. “The old man big sized texts [skull emoji],” pointed out another follower.

The two men have shared about their friendship on social media in the past, with Travolta posting a video from a Rolling Stones concert that Lee invited him to in October. According to reports, the friends became closer after the death of Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston last year. “I just talked to him, he’s back in town here. He’s doing really well,” Lee told Entertainment Tonight about Travolta in Oct. 2020. “He has a great team of people around him, his kids are doing wonderful. He’s doing everything to make them comfortable.”He’s in good spirits. What a lovely man. He’s probably the sweetest man I think I’ve ever met, honestly.”