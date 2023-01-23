Tim Allen Denies Exposing Himself to Pamela Anderson on 'Home Improvement' Set

Tim Allen denies ever exposing himself to Pamela Anderson on the set of Home Improvement, claiming the incident described by his former co-star in her upcoming memoir "never happened" in a statement to Variety. The Last Man Standing actor, 69, responded to Anderson's recollection of a disturbing incident after she alleged his inappropriate behavior occurred on her first day of filming the sitcom in 1991 when she was 23 years old.

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath," the former Playboy model, 55, writes in her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, which Variety excerpted ahead of the book's Jan. 31 release. "He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably."

Allen, who was 37 at the time of the alleged exposure, responded to Anderson's claim in a statement, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing." Anderson, who played Lisa the Tool Girl in the popular ABC sitcom, appeared in the first two seasons of Home Improvement before leaving to focus on his starring role in Baywatch, which made her a household name.

Love, Pamela is scheduled to be released on Jan. 31, the same day Netflix will debut the documentary film Pamela, A Love Story. In the film Anderson opens up about her past sexual abuse, revealing that she was molested as a child by an unnamed female nanny for "three or four years" before the nanny died in a car crash, as per the New York Post. At age 12, Anderson goes on to share that she was raped by a 25-year-old male neighbor, noting in a preview that she felt like it was her fault at the time.

Also in the film, the animal rights activist shares her feelings on Hulu's Pam & Tommy series, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Anderson and her ex-husband Tommy Lee. The Emmy-nominated series followed the unauthorized distribution of a sex tape that Anderson and Lee, 60, filmed during their 1995 honeymoon, and gives Anderson "nightmares," she shares. "I have no desire to watch it, I'm not going to watch it," she continues. "Never watched the tape, I'm not going to watch this."

Anderson revealed that the series' release did provide her and Lee, with whom she shares sons Brandon Thomas, 26, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 25, a reason to reconnect. "I texted Tommy and said 'How do you feel about everything?' and he said, 'Pam, just don't let it hurt you as much as it did the first time,'" she says. Love, Pamela will be released on Jan. 31, the same day Pamela, A Love Story streams on Netflix.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.