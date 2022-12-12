Golden Globes 2023 Nominations Announced
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Monday, helping to kick off the award season. The list was announced with a cloud of controversy still hovering over the HFPA, as last year's Globes ceremony was not broadcast. There have also been very few responses from artists who were nominated for their work so far.
The most-nominated movie was The Banshees of Inisherin, a dark comedy directed by Marin McDonagh and starring Colin Farrell. It is up for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Original Score. Farrell and his co-stars Barry Keoghan, Brendan Gleeson, and Kerry Condon were also nominated for their performances.
Everything Everywhere All at Once also had a strong showing, with six nominations. The movie is up for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), and Best Screenplay.
ABC's hit Abbott Elementary was the most-nominated television show with five. The show will compete against The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, and Wednesday for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Quinta Bronson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, and Sheryl Lee Ralph were also nominated for their performances.
The 80th Golden Globes will air on NBC Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton, with Jarrod Carmichael as host. It becomes a rare awards ceremony to air on a night other than Sunday. This is due to Sunday Night Football and the 2023 College Football National Championship on Jan. 9.
Back in September, NBC, the HFPA, and Dick Clark Productions announced that NBC signed a one-year deal to air the Globes in 2023. NBC declined to air the 2022 ceremony following the Los Angeles Times' expose on the HFPA. Notably, the report revealed that the HFPA had no Black members. Stars began to avoid their events and boycotted the group unless changes were made. In response, the group added 103 voters who are not members and strengthened its ethical rules to bar voters from accepting studio gifts. The Globes says that 10% of its voting members are Black, notes Variety.
Scroll on for the full list of nominees.
Best Motion Picture
Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Comedy or Musical
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Performance in a Motion Picture - Drama
Actress
Cate Blanchett ("Tár")
Olivia Colman ("Empire of Light")
Viola Davis ("The Woman King")
Ana de Armas ("Blonde")
Michelle Williams ("The Fabelmans")
Actor
Michelle Williams ("The Fabelmans")
Best Performance in a Motion Picture - Musical or Com
Actress
Lesley Manville ("Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris")
Margot Robbie ("Babylon")
Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Menu")
Emma Thompson ("Good Luck to You, Leo Grande")
Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")
Actor
Diego Calva ("Babylon")
Daniel Craig ("Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery")
Adam Driver ("White Noise")
Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin")
Ralph Fiennes ("The Menu")
Best Supporting Performance - Motion Picture
Actor
Brendan Gleeson ("The Banshees of Inisherin")
Barry Keoghan ("The Banshees of Inisherin")
Brad Pitt ("Babylon")
Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")
Eddie Redmayne ("The Good Nurse")
Actress
Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")
Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin")
Jamie Lee Curtis ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")
Dolly De Leon ("Triangle of Sadness")
Carey Mulligan ("She Said")
Best Director and Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Director
James Cameron ("Avatar: The Way of Water")
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")
Baz Luhrmann ("Elvis")
Martin McDonagh ("The Banshees of Inisherin")
Steven Spielberg ("The Fabelmans")
Screenplay
"Tár" (Focus Features) — Todd Field
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24) — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
"The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures) — Martin McDonagh
"Women Talking" (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Sarah Polley
"The Fabelmans" (Universal Pictures) — Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner
Other Motion Picture Categories
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
"The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures) — Carter Burwell
"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" (Netflix) — Alexandre Desplat
"Women Talking" (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Hildur Guðnadóttir
"Babylon" (Paramount Pictures) — Justin Hurwitz
"The Fabelmans" (Universal Pictures) — John Williams
Best Picture, Non-English Language
"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)
"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)
"Close" (Belgium)
"Decision to Leave" (South Korea)
"RRR" (India)
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
"Carolina" from "Where the Crawdads Sing" (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift
"Ciao Papa" from "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" (Netflix) — Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro
"Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice
"Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler
"Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj
Best Motion Picture, Animated
"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" (Netflix)
"Inu-Oh" (GKIDS)
"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On" (A24)
"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (DreamWorks Animation)
"Turning Red" (Pixar)
Best Television Series
Drama
"Better Call Saul" (AMC)
"The Crown" (Netflix)
"House of the Dragon" (HBO)
"Ozark" (Netflix)
"Severance" (Apple TV+)
Musical or Comedy
"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
"The Bear" (FX)
"Hacks" (HBO Max)
"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)
"Wednesday" (Netflix)
Best Performance in a Television Series - Drama
Actor
Jeff Bridges ("The Old Man")
Kevin Costner ("Yellowstone")
Diego Luna ("Andor")
Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")
Adam Scott ("Severance")
Actress
Emma D'Arcy ("House of the Dragon")
Laura Linney ("Ozark")
Imelda Staunton ("The Crown")
Hilary Swank ("Alaska Daily")
Zendaya ("Euphoria")
Best Performance in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Actor
Donald Glover ("Atlanta")
Bill Hader ("Barry")
Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")
Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")
Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear")
Actress
Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")
Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant")
Selena Gomez ("Only Murders in the Building")
Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday")
Jean Smart ("Hacks")
Best Supporting Performance - Television
Actor
John Lithgow ("The Old Man")
Jonathan Pryce ("The Crown")
John Turturro ("Severance")
Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary")
Henry Winkler ("Barry")
Actress
Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown")
Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")
Julia Garner ("Ozark")
Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary")
Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary")
Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television Categories
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
"Black Bird" (Apple TV+)
"Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" (Netflix)
"The Dropout" (Hulu)
"Pam & Tommy" (Hulu)
"The White Lotus" (HBO)
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture made for Television
Taron Egerton ("Black Bird")
Colin Firth ("The Staircase")
Andrew Garfield ("Under the Banner of Heaven")
Evan Peters ("Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story")
Sebastian Stan ("Pam & Tommy")
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Jessica Chastain ("George and Tammy")
Julia Garner ("Inventing Anna")
Lily James ("Pam & Tommy")
Julia Roberts ("Gaslit")
Amanda Seyfried ("The Dropout")
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge ("The White Lotus")
Claire Danes ("Fleishman Is in Trouble")
Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Under the Banner of Heaven")
Niecy Nash-Betts ("Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story")
Aubrey Plaza ("The White Lotus")
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
F. Murray Abraham ("The White Lotus")
Domhnall Gleeson ("The Patient")
Paul Walter Hauser ("Black Bird")
Richard Jenkins ("Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story")
Seth Rogen ("Pam & Tommy")