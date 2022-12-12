Golden Globes 2023 Nominations Announced

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Monday, helping to kick off the award season. The list was announced with a cloud of controversy still hovering over the HFPA, as last year's Globes ceremony was not broadcast. There have also been very few responses from artists who were nominated for their work so far.

The most-nominated movie was The Banshees of Inisherin, a dark comedy directed by Marin McDonagh and starring Colin Farrell. It is up for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Original Score. Farrell and his co-stars Barry Keoghan, Brendan Gleeson, and Kerry Condon were also nominated for their performances.

Everything Everywhere All at Once also had a strong showing, with six nominations. The movie is up for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), and Best Screenplay.

ABC's hit Abbott Elementary was the most-nominated television show with five. The show will compete against The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, and Wednesday for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Quinta Bronson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, and Sheryl Lee Ralph were also nominated for their performances.

The 80th Golden Globes will air on NBC Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton, with Jarrod Carmichael as host. It becomes a rare awards ceremony to air on a night other than Sunday. This is due to Sunday Night Football and the 2023 College Football National Championship on Jan. 9.

Back in September, NBC, the HFPA, and Dick Clark Productions announced that NBC signed a one-year deal to air the Globes in 2023. NBC declined to air the 2022 ceremony following the Los Angeles Times' expose on the HFPA. Notably, the report revealed that the HFPA had no Black members. Stars began to avoid their events and boycotted the group unless changes were made. In response, the group added 103 voters who are not members and strengthened its ethical rules to bar voters from accepting studio gifts. The Globes says that 10% of its voting members are Black, notes Variety.

Scroll on for the full list of nominees.