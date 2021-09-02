Seth Rogen Looks Completely Transformed After Shaving off Beard and Fluffy Hair

Seth Rogen recently shaved off his beard and fluffy hair, and the Pineapple Express actor looks completely transformed. Rogen shared a new selfie on Instagram, revealing that he trimmed his facial hair down to some light stubble, and shaved his curly locks almost all the way off. The photo also shows that 39-year-old Rogen has quite a lot of gray hair now.

In the caption, the Superbad writer quipped, “New hair, same smoldering look.” He’s gotten lots of responses from fans and followers, with actor and friend David Kumholtz (Sausage Party) joking, “This is exactly what Paul Bettany wishes he looked like.” Mark Duplass (The League) called him a “handsome boy,” and Justin Long (Zack and Miri Make a Porno) added, “Classic Rogen smolder.” Finally, Dewayne Perkins (The Upshaws) skipped over Rogen’s physical transformation and simply noted his outfit. “Your fabric choices always look so soft!” Perkins exclaimed.

Rogen has been busy within the past year, from debuting his new cannabis company — Houseplant — to releasing a memoir of sorts, titled Yearbook. During an interview with the NY Times back in April, he shared that at the time he was “writing two movies with” his creative partner, Evan Goldberg. The pair are responsible for crafting movies such as The Green Hornet and the infamous controversial Rogen film, The Interview. The pair first began writing screenplays together when they were in eighth grade, later going on to found the production company Point Grey.

“One’s called Escape, which hasn’t been announced and no one knows about, that we’ve been working on for years, which hopefully we’ll make next year,” Rogen said, referring to the projects he was working on. “And then we’re writing this movie for Luca Guadagnino about Scotty Bowers, this Hollywood hustler from the ’40s.” Guadagnino is most well-known as the director of the Call Me by Your Name. Rogen went on to share that he and Goldberg were also on board to produce “a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated movie.”

Additionally, Rogen and Goldberg have helped give life to some wildly popular series to life, like The Boys and Invincible for Amazon Prime Video, and Preacher for AMC. All three shows are based on comic book series by the same name. They are also producers on Showtime’s Black Monday, a dark comedy series starring Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Andrew Rannells and Paul Scheer.