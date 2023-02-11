Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furian Reacts to Pamela Anderson Netflix Documentary

Pamela Anderson has reemerged as the people's champion courtesy of her new memoir, Love, Pamela, and her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story. The book and memoir details Anderson's difficult upbringing in Canada before moving to Hollywood when she turned 18 to pose for Playboy Magazine. From there, she quickly became a hot commodity, eventually appearing on the cover a total of 11 times, embarking on a successful acting career as a lead on Baywatch and even made her Broadway debut in Chicago last year. In the midst of it all, Anderson's personal life overshadowed much of her professional accomplishments throughout the 90s thanks to her romantic affairs, including her marriage to Tommy Lee and the sex tape leak that rocked their world. She fought hard to overcome her pin-up doll image and is seemingly doing so in this next chapter of her life. But while conversations about her and Lee's love story take center stage now, Lee's new wife has something to say about it all.

Lee's wife, Brittany, isn't letting the conversation get to her. In a Feb. 2 TikTok video, she told her social media followers that she's doing well. "I just wanted to come on here and let you know I'm okay because I know people have been checking on me, which is really nice, and I'm good, don't worry," she said, per E! News. Lee and Brittany have been married since 2019. "Don't worry about the people that are saying all the mean things they're saying...I don't live in that world. We're only here for a certain amount of time, so I don't sweat the comments from people that don't know me or my relationship or anything like that."

She also gushed over Lee and his support of her during this time. "I'm lucky to have a really loving husband who honestly laughs all the stuff off and could care less," she added. "So, don't worry about anything and thank you to everyone that's been sticking up for me...I leave my comments open, if you feel like you wanna get it out and say something mean to me, go ahead, please."

TMZ recently leaked text messages that Anderson reportedly sent to Lee amid her documentary and memoir being released. In the texts, Anderson confesses her love for Lee, admitting she wishes things turned out differently for them. They divorced in 1998 after a domestic violence incident for which Lee served 6 months in prison for. In the documentary, Anderson says Lee begged her not to leave him and says she never found a love like Lee since.