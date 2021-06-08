'Pam & Tommy' Stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan Wow in Latest Behind the Scenes Photos From Hulu Set

✖

Lily James and Sebastian Stan continue to wow fans with their resemblance to iconic '90s couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The actors look uncanny to their real-life characters in new behind-the-scenes photos as they transformed into the Baywatch star and Mötley Crüe drummer to film the upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy.

In the new shots from filming, James looks just like the blonde bombshell in a skintight red dress while Stan channels Lee perfectly. Pam & Tommy, an eight-part series also starring Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling and Andrew Dice Clay, follows the whirlwind romance between Lee and Anderson in the 1990s leading up to the leak of their honeymoon sex tape.

NEW: Sebastian Stan and Lily James on the set of #PamAndTommy pic.twitter.com/K9oI7knjJX — Sebastian Stan Archive (@MidiasStan) June 8, 2021

"It's been an incredible journey for them to do that transformation, physically with their training, but also what they're doing as actors," director Craig Gillespie told The Hollywood Reporter of turning the actors into their real-life counterpart. "It's such a tall order whenever you're taking on iconic characters in the media, and they're going to be scrutinized a lot. And trying to take on a character like Pamela, who's so familiar, and to be able to do what is not just an impersonation, is a daunting task for an actor. I think audiences will be incredibly surprised by just how much Lily's [James] been able to bring that character to life as a fully formed person, as opposed to an impersonation."

Neither Anderson nor Lee is involved in the production of Pam & Tommy, and former Playboy model's friend, rocker Courtney Love, slammed the show in a May 16 Facebook post, claiming she refused to sign off on production's use of a December 1994 Rolling Stone because the whole project is "so f—ing outrageous."

Looking back on when Anderson and Lee's sex tape was leaked to the public in 1995, Love recalled being in the studio and watching people react to the news. "And the lone women in many recording studios in [L.A.] Where all ALL! The staff engineers producers owners were watching the sex tape with huge [schadenfreude] . . Guffaws," Love wrote of the moment. "It was disgusting. I banned anyone discussing it. . It destroyed my friend Pamela's life. Utterly."

Love added she was "shocked," to hear from production about the show and declined their offer, adding that her "heart goes out to Pammy," as the series was "further causing her complex trauma." She ended her diatribe with a message to James: "And shame on lily James whoever the f— she is."