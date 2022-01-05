‘Pam & Tommy’ First Trailer Gives Glimpse at Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

The first trailer for Hulu’s Pam & Tommy has dropped, and it gives fans a glimpse at Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively, in the new biopic dramedy series. The series is loosely based on the real-life controversy surrounding the theft and illegal distribution of Anderson and Lee’s private sex tape that they made on their honeymoon. In the trailer, we get a much better look at James and Stan as the larger-than-life former couple, and the resemblances are quite impressive.

In addition to James and Stan, Pam & Tommy also stars Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman as the two men who stole the sex tape and then sold it online in the late ’90s. The trailer conveys the tension the couple felt after learning their private video had been made public. It also reveals no lack of humor in handling the sensitive situation, with quite a few funny moments turning up as well. The series is set to debut on Feb. 2, only on Hulu in the U.S., though internationally it will be available on Disney+ via the Star brand, which is for the company’s mature content.

https://twitter.com/pamandtommy/status/1478773288146903042?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Recently, Stan opened up about the transformation process that he and James went through to become Lee and Anderson, and he praised the show’s makeup and effects crew. “We had the very best hair and makeup team we could’ve asked for and they just killed it,” the actor told ET. “They deserve whatever awards they are given. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

Stan went on to recall, “I think it took two hours for myself and then three hours for Lily almost every morning.” He then added, “Then you pile that onto a 12-hour day and it just definitely gets interesting by the end.” Stan also joked about not recognizing James until they’d completed filming, joking, “It’s really wild, with Lily, because the first time I saw her as herself was actually at the end of the shoot five months later, and I was like, ‘Who are you?’ That’s when we actually formally met.”

The first three episodes of Pam & Tommy will be available on premiere day, Wednesday, Feb. 2, and then new episodes will launch weekly. Before that, fans of Stan can catch him in the new action film The 355, starring opposite Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing. The film opens in theaters on Friday, Jan. 7.