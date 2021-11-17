‘Ozark’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer, First-Look Photos Revealed

The end is near for the Byrde family. On Wednesday, Netflix gave viewers their best look yet into the final bloody chapter of its hit crime drama Ozark, releasing both a new Ozark Season 4 teaser trailer and first-look photos from the final episodes.

Season 3 ended with Marty being taken captive by crime boss Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) and Wendy (Laura Linney) forced to take out a hit on her own brother to save the rest of her family. Meanwhile, Ruth (Julia Garner) grew increasingly unhappy with the Byrdes, which led to an alliance with Darlene (Lisa Emery) and a deal with the KC Mob. According to the new teaser, Netflix isn’t slowing down with the drama in the final batch of episodes, teasing in the new trailer that “no ending is reached by accident.” In the short clip, a voiceover narrates, “human beings make decisions, they commit acts and that makes things happen. It creates a snowball effect – cause other people to make decisions. The snowball keeps rolling.”

Meanwhile, photos for the season show Marty (Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) covered in blood, Ruth (Julia Garner) sharing a tender moment with Wyatt (Charlie Tahan), and looks at some fresh faces joining the cast in Season 4. Alfonso Herrera is joining as Javi Elizonndro, Navarro’s nephew who is “tired of playing the role of obedient lieutenant and is looking for a moment to make a large power move.” Adam Rothenberg takes on the role of disgraced ex-cop turned P.I. Mel Sattem, who shows up to get Helen’s signature for her divorce papers and stumbles upon the Bryde’s secrets. Katrina Lenk is set to portray Clare Shaw, the CEO of a leading biopharmaceutical company that gets into bed with the Bryde’s and “learns that there is a cost associated with power.”

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark is centered around the Byrde family – financial planner Marty, his wife Wendy, and they two teenage children. After a money-laundering scheme goes wrong, the family moves from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozarks, the show documenting their dangerous criminal enterprise. After premiering on the streamer in 2017, Netflix announced in June 2020 that the show would end with its upcoming fourth season, with showrunner Chris Mundy saying at the time that “it’s been such a great adventure for all of us – both on-screen and off – so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

Set to debut more than a year after Season 3 premiered, Season 4, the final season, will consist of 14 episodes. The season will air in two parts, each consisting of seven episodes. Ozark Season 4, Part 1 premieres on Friday, Jan. 21 on Netflix. A premiere date for Part 2 has not been announced.