Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ Season 4 First Look Trailer Revealed With Premiere Details

Netflix‘s TUDUM: Global Fan Event has delivered some juicy sneak peeks for viewers on Saturday, and Jason Bateman offered fans of the acclaimed drama Ozark the first look at the fourth and final season. The chaos surrounding the Byrde family seemed to be as potent as ever in this first look teaser trailer. They also shared that the next season will premiere in two parts 2022.

Season 3 ended with a bang, as fans watched as Marty (Bateman) get taken captive by crime boss Omar Navarro (Felix Solis). Not only that, but Wendy (Laura Linney) was forced to take out a hit on her own brother to save the rest of her family. Meanwhile, Ruth (Julia Garner) grew increasingly unhappy with the Byrdes, which led to an alliance with Darlene (Lisa Emery) and a deal with the KC Mob.

It was previously announced that season 4 would be Ozark‘s last, with the final season set to run 14 episodes that will air in two parts, each consisting of seven episodes. Up to this point, very little was known about the last season’s plot, with Netflix releasing a brief synopsis at the renewal’s announcement: “The new season will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family’s journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks.”

Ozark has been a well-received hit for Netflix, earning both a passionate fanbase and critical acclaim. At the 2019 Emmys, Ozark won Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Bateman and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Garner. Bateman, Linney, and Garner are all set to return to end the Byrde family journey, as well as Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, and Lisa Emery.

Ozark Seasons 1 through 3 are currently available to stream on Netflix.