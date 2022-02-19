‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 2’s Release Month Revealed

Lots of Ozark fans have already watched all of Season 4, Part 1, and they want to know when the next batch of episodes will arrive. Luckily, they won’t have to wait too long for more episodes, according to one Ozark director. Back on Jan. 21, Amanda Marsalis, who directed six episodes of the Netflix crime drama, said that Ozark Season 4, Part 2’s release date will be some time in May. The reveal came in the form of an Instagram Story post.

That wait is not long at all, especially compared to the gap between Season 3 and Season 4. Due to pandemic delays, fans have been waiting to see the Byrd family’s final chapter since Season 3 dropped on March 27, 2020. The nearly two-year-long wait seems to have been worth it, with thrilled initial reactions sweeping social media. The show, which stars Jason Bateman and Julia Garner, also quickly skyrocketed to the No. 1 overall slot on Netflix’s U.S. top 10 list.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/badpostbateman/status/1484848144676532226?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As for Marsalis’ involvement in Season 4, she did not helm any episodes of Part 1. However, she worked behind the camera on a majority of Part 2’s installments. “The beginning of the end!” the director wrote in her Instagram Story. “Last 7 episodes will be released in May, 4 of which I had the great joy of directing.”

Along with her news, Marsalis shared a post from Garner, who plays Ruth Langmore on the show. In the Instagram upload, the 27-year-old actress marked the final season’s premiere with some sweet words for her Ozark “family.”

“Today is the day. It’s weird to think this is the beginning of the end,” Garner wrote. “The end of an era, so near and dear to my heart. I love everyone on this project so much. It really is a family. Here I am with Jason (Bateman) and [Laura Linney]. Thank you for being a guiding light in my life on and off screen. There is so much unconditional love on this set and that’s really the thing that stands out the most. I hope you enjoy the season. @Ozark is out today on @Netflix. Thank you thank you thank you. I love you all.”