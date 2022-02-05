‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 1: Fans React to Deadly New Episodes

The first half of Ozark Season 4 is now on Netflix, and it is as tense as ever. The drug drama, which stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, is one of the streaming service’s best dramas, and it always draws big reactions from viewers. Season 4, Part 1’s release brought out that same reaction.

This new batch of episodes — seven in total — brought in plenty of thrills and kills in typical Ozark fashion. When it comes to a show about drug cartels and money laundering, we would expect any less. Netflix viewers felt the same way and popped onto Twitter to share their thoughts on the show’s new episodes. Scroll through to see what fans are saying about Ozark Season 4, Part 1.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Slide 1

https://twitter.com/azrulazimi/status/1489984398393069568?s=20&t=0RQe1igbxCipwp1UOg2Xbw

“Ozark is one of the best crime drama shows I’ve ever seen at this point,” one person tweeted. “Marty Byrd could kick Walter White’s ass any day of the week.”

Slide 2

https://twitter.com/Waleska1531/status/1487413099875418119?s=20&t=9tzlfpEk2mWI-STUt-0BZg

“Wendy Byrde belongs right up there with Gus Fring (Breaking Bad), Marlo (The Wire) and Tony Soprano in regards to ‘criminal power players with pure icein their veins,’” a second person wrote. A third added, “Thought from Ozark Season 4: Is there a more unlikable character on TV right now than Wendy Byrde?”

Slide 3

https://twitter.com/lorzAldea/status/1488150871913336834?s=20&t=Mf0SOGNqFOQ_4FP65GxkRA

“Thought Ozark S3 was largely iffy, but was saved by an incredible season ending – kinda feel the opposite about Season 4 (the first part, whatever),” another Twitter user wrote. “Unreal season, prob the best character work they’ve done…but kinda messy at the end. Not their usual flawless execution.”

Slide 4

https://twitter.com/hodges__ryan/status/1488974137271934988?s=20&t=Bp6Jx1dbhgN2QMJpidp9-w

“I didn’t love the first part of season 4 of #ozark nearly as much as many it seems,” a Netflix customer tweeted. “Thought it jumped the shark a bit tbh.”

Slide 5

https://twitter.com/LucaLeonardo99/status/1487468203026616328?s=20&t=a97iek4c1g8NLicVmQQ9gg

“The main cast gives their best performances yet in a well-written season storyline that is wrapping a lot of things up with a new baddie on the rise and all the stakes are high and suspense is well-built,” one fan wrote. “Pacing of the show including the flashbacks are on point and doesn’t feel like it’s dragging like the previous seasons did.”

Slide 6

https://twitter.com/iamyusufian/status/1487439270537310214?s=20&t=mvlWVXCWQ5W_fzdiTnH1Hw

“Ozark S4 was so good..I don’t think they wasted even one minute the entire time,” another person tweeted. Yet another added, “Fantastic part 1 to this final season. What an episode 7. Major cliffhanger. Cannot wait for the final 7 later this year. Such a great show. Very nervous for certain characters.”