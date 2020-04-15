‘Ozark’ Season 3: What Fans Are Saying

Netflix debuted Season 3 of the hit crime drama Ozark on March 27, and it had had a lot of fans talking on social media. The series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as husband and wife Marty and Wendy Byrde, who have to move their family form Chicago to Osage Beach, Missouri, after getting in too deep with a Mexican drug cartel. However, this only leads the couple to getting tangled up with local criminals in their new community.

Added to the cast for Season 3 is former Power actor Joseph Sikora, who previously spoke to PopCulture.com about the new role. “I’ll be in between five to seven episodes and it’s a cool storyline,” he said. “You know, the guy is just, I would say that he’s just more… The circumstances for him are even more unfortunate for Tommy,” Sikora added, comparing the character — Frank Cosgrove Jr. — to his very memorable role on Power. “He’s a far more pathetic character, as most of the characters on Ozark maybe except for Wendy really are in so many ways, so it just is a totally different world and he’s a totally different character.”

“I can say that there’s only one similarity between the characters, and I will say that they both like muscle cars, but other than that, they’re miles apart,” Sikora then said. Now that Ozark fans have had time to stream the entire new season, many are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on it. “Ozark might be the best written show I’ve ever watched… Perfect characters, perfect acting ALL that,” one tweeted. Scroll down to see more reactions.

The ending to Ozark: S3 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WJEm6JITmL — Jackson Campbell (@jhcampbell94) April 14, 2020

When all this is over can we please give this chap an Emmy. Yoh. #Ozark pic.twitter.com/2GgW59NcZ3 — someone’s child (@ManchaM_) April 14, 2020

i’ve seen exactly half an episode of ozark s3 but ruth langmore is my wife and i would do anything for her pic.twitter.com/rmiDPDxEIq — grace (@aldensgirl) April 14, 2020

Quote from “Ozark” (Netflix), something Frank Sinatra said. “Live every day like it’s your last. One day you’ll be right.” #Ozark pic.twitter.com/9nv1Z3OKgw — Mark Creech (@creechman) April 14, 2020

Ozark Season 3 is some of the best tv I’ve watched in a long time.



And I’d completely understand if you were a 22 year old man who may or may not have teared up watching it. — Paul Burns (@Paul_Burns1) April 14, 2020

Shoutout to Ruth Langmore, a badass character on the series, Ozark. pic.twitter.com/L5KTW5cXsp — Lafayette (@Freedomstrasse) April 14, 2020

#Ozark



Marty: What more could you possibly want to do again??



Wendy: pic.twitter.com/6MoZqu2n4D — Meling 🇹🇹 (@NaomiAndreaJ) April 14, 2020

I hope ozark is 10 seasons+ that shit is gas 😫🔥 — wP Ethan (@ethan_t3) April 14, 2020

the real star of ozark pic.twitter.com/yu05aiINJQ — 🇵🇷 (@ricartoe) April 14, 2020

I really don’t understand Ruth…this man saved your life from the cartel’s and you STILL trying to steal from him?! #Ozark pic.twitter.com/stdv0usrfA — Mr Oonka Woonka ✨ (@SaintCointe) April 14, 2020

Tom Pelphrey playing Ben, a bipolar man in the Netflix show Ozark is some of the best acting I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/8wupRldulq pic.twitter.com/l612yMx3GU — mosene (@mosene_) April 14, 2020

Ozark Season 3…. Let’s go!!

Marty and Ruth’s partnership tho

I had the same expression as Marty in that scene



And Wendy Byrde is THAT bitch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1hmEMAYJj0 — B°Bs Sinatra ☁ (@UssyBobs) April 14, 2020

Buddy desevers an Oscar #Ozark pic.twitter.com/FYXsV5Pk3k — excess is just my character 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@Istaythowed) April 14, 2020

Caught up on Ozark. Damn. Gets better every season. pic.twitter.com/PQKrcHxoqe — Shane Bueme (@SBu3me) April 14, 2020

John Kavanagh’s face mirrored mine at the final 2 minutes of Ozark series 3…pic.twitter.com/HfJC5RxpIc — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) April 13, 2020

Finished Ozark. Was not expecting that explosive ending. Awesome show! pic.twitter.com/tn16gTEY08 — Muhammad Saadiq (@Milestonesfoto) April 14, 2020

Yeah Ozark shook my ass right up this season 3… my face is still like this pic.twitter.com/cq4ELavrGl — keshia d. (@thatkeshiakeesh) April 14, 2020

Super late to this party – but finally started binging Ozark and it is amazing. How was I not watching this sooner?! pic.twitter.com/6SMehZID06 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 13, 2020

watching ozark S03 and helen is totally my favorite character just totally ruthless #Ozark #Netflix pic.twitter.com/6mvsHyodHP — A H M E d / خلدون (@llVoilE) April 14, 2020