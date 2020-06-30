'Ozark' Season 4: Netflix Teases Series Will 'Go out With a Bang' in New Teaser Video

Ozark is officially coming back for Season 4 on Netflix, and the streamer is teasing that the series will "go out with a bang" in a new video. Additionally, the fourth season will be expanded to 14 episodes, as opposed to the 10-episode seasons so far. Additionally, the season will reportedly be split into two parts.

Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as husband and wife Marty and Wendy Byrde. The couple have had to move their family from Chicago to Osage Beach, Missouri, after Marty got in over his head with a Mexican drug cartel. However, trouble still manages to find them, and the Byrdes wind up entangled with local criminals in their new community. Season 3 of Ozark debuted in March, and very quickly became one of the most talked about series of the year.

They're going to go out with a bang. Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season. pic.twitter.com/otIoUeTXyH — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2020

Speaking about the Season 4 renewal, Deadline quoted Bateman as saying, "A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes. I’m excited to end with a bang(s)." Ozark showrunner Chrus Mundy also commented, saying, "We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right. It’s been such a great adventure for all of us — both on screen and off — so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content for Netflix, said, "Ozark is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim. We’re so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can’t wait to see how the Byrdes’ journey comes to a close." At this time there is now word on when the new season will debut, but it likely won't be until sometime in mid-late 2021, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During Deadline’s Contenders Television livestream, Bateman joked about how much the pandemic helped Season 3 to be such a huge hit, quipping, "We are very proud of what we did, but we would be lying if we said we didn’t have a little virus aid." He then added, "We had some gratuitous timing with the show coming out when everyone had nothing to look at except their walls and television. Hopefully people liked what they were looking at,” he added, noting that while the captured audience was nice, it was the talented group behind the camera and in front that really made the difference."