'Ozark' Was Just Renewed for Season 4 and Fans Are Freaking Out

There was good news and bad news for Ozark fans on Tuesday — the show has been renewed, but only for one more season. Netflix announced that the crime drama will be back for an extra-long Season 4, marking the end of its critically-acclaimed run for good. Needless to say, this left many die-hard viewers with mixed feelings.

Ozark's showrunner Chris Mundy spoke to Variety on Tuesday, implying that it was a creative decision to bring the Netflix original series to an end, not a cancellation. He spoke gratefully about the renewal, not bitterly about the caveat that it would be the last. "We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes saga right," he said. "It's been such a great adventure for all of us — both on-screen and off — so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible." Other comments sounded about the same — star, director and producer on the series Jason Bateman teased big things for the final season, saying: "A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes. I'm excited to end with a bang(s)."

Meanwhile, Netflix's Vice President of Original Content, Cindy Holland, added: "Ozark is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim. We're so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can't wait to see how the Byrdes' journey comes to a close."

Still, these positive perspectives could not sway all fans from mourning the show. Many people met the announcement with sadness, wondering why Ozark couldn't go on for a few more seasons yet. Surprisingly, about as many fans felt the opposite, judging by the response on Twitter. Many comments praised Netflix and the creative team for knowing where their story ended rather than dragging it out for more views. Some even said that this would make Ozark more realistic than other crime shows, since they were not being asked to believe that the Byrde family kept getting away with their crimes for years on end.

