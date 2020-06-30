'Ozark' Is Ending and Netflix Fans Are Melting Down
Netflix subscribers are in a state of disbelief after the streaming giant confirmed Tuesday that Ozark will be ending after its fourth season. The news came just three months after the crime drama dropped its third season and just hours after several outlets claimed that the series was set to be picked up for a fourth season.
They're going to go out with a bang.
Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season. pic.twitter.com/otIoUeTXyH— Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2020
Confirming the news to Variety, showrunner Chris Mundy said that he was "so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right," adding that he was "thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible." Although details of the final season likely won’t drop until many months in the future, Season 4 will be longer than previous seasons, upping the episode count from 10 to 14. It will also be split into two parts that will debut on separate dates. Those dates have not yet been announced.
Although fans are certainly happy at the news they will be receiving a new season of the drama, they are also angry over the fact that they only have a single season left to look forward to. As news of the final season renewal broke, many Ozark fans flocked to Twitter to react, expressing their outrage and sadness. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
OZARK IS GOING IN ITS FINAL SEASON! 😭😭😭 Im so sad!#Ozark pic.twitter.com/zHr5f37hzR— Queen of the Chiefs Kingdom 👑 (@sweetdyoung) June 30, 2020
prevnext
“Ozark” is ending after next season and “The Crown” is ending after Season 5.
This fcking sux https://t.co/Y9nTSWx9Im pic.twitter.com/3oePgZ874b— Jonah Rodriguez (@BookofJonah) June 30, 2020
Final season!! You could’ve pushed for more , 13 reasons why gets 4 seasons and ozark only 4 as well !! How’s that fair— Basem Youssef (@BasemYoussef8) June 30, 2020
prevnext
Why does all the good shows— ITS ME Z (@zasar909) June 30, 2020
Only go for 4 r 5 seasons???
Then the crap shows go on for 10+???
Ffs
“Final” ain’t sitting right in my spirit ngl 😩😩 #Ozark https://t.co/G9B7C307Vm pic.twitter.com/orscz3xXqw— Pusha Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) June 30, 2020
prevnext
I think I speak for everyone here: pic.twitter.com/TW5Kdbxewu— Danimal (@Lord_Chewie) June 30, 2020
What?! Are you freaking kidding me. FINAL SEASON!!! 🤬— deeNice (@duemdee) June 30, 2020
prevnext
I am REALLY livid that Season 4 is the final season for “Ozark” 😤😤😤— Bye Felicia ✌🏾 (@thereal_bmoore) June 30, 2020
Final season? pic.twitter.com/hFVQT7wILI— PepBall (@GoldenBaldieSzn) June 30, 2020
prevnext
Final season?? pic.twitter.com/cVVr9eL2V0— Takeshi Kovacs 🕖 (@arfutweets) June 30, 2020
Why is it ending such a great show surely there is a few more seasons left. 😢— Benonwine (@benonwine) June 30, 2020
prevnext
Why is season 4 the final season of Ozark? They could’ve taken the show so much farther 😭😭— Noah Simone-Dobin (@noahsd11) June 30, 2020
Need 4 more seasons atleast pic.twitter.com/KQAM5RsXA0— Prakhar Mishra (@Prakhar_mishra9) June 30, 2020
prev
Should be 6 season at least pic.twitter.com/BRNeWpNHf9— Ertu (@yacht_days) June 30, 2020