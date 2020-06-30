'Ozark' Is Ending and Netflix Fans Are Melting Down

Netflix subscribers are in a state of disbelief after the streaming giant confirmed Tuesday that Ozark will be ending after its fourth season. The news came just three months after the crime drama dropped its third season and just hours after several outlets claimed that the series was set to be picked up for a fourth season.

They're going to go out with a bang. Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season. pic.twitter.com/otIoUeTXyH — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2020

Confirming the news to Variety, showrunner Chris Mundy said that he was "so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right," adding that he was "thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible." Although details of the final season likely won’t drop until many months in the future, Season 4 will be longer than previous seasons, upping the episode count from 10 to 14. It will also be split into two parts that will debut on separate dates. Those dates have not yet been announced.

Although fans are certainly happy at the news they will be receiving a new season of the drama, they are also angry over the fact that they only have a single season left to look forward to. As news of the final season renewal broke, many Ozark fans flocked to Twitter to react, expressing their outrage and sadness. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.