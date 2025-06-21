‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 First Look Revealed

The Pogues are preparing for one last trip.

The fifth and final season of Netflix hit Outer Banks has officially started filming and to celebrate, a first look has been revealed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Tudum, production began in Charleston, South Carolina on Season 5, which is slated to premiere in 2026. Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North, and Fiona Paloma are all confirmed to return as series regulars, with Tony Crane and Cullen Moss being upped to regulars for Season 5.

Outer Banks. (L to R) Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Chase Stokes as John B, Drew Starkey as Rafe, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in season 5 of Outer Banks. Cr. Sydney Gawlik/Netflix © 2025

“We are over the moon to be setting out on one last trip with the Pogues,” creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke told Tudum. “Being back on set with our cast for this final round is nothing short of bittersweet and surreal. We can’t wait to show everyone what we have in store this season — it’s going to be a wild ride…”

Not much is known about the fifth season, but the creators previously told Tudum that the Season 4 finale “sets the stage for an epic fifth and final season.” Burke also noted that Season 4’s main treasure hunt for the Blue Crown “should carry us through all the way to the end.” A premiere date has not been revealed, but it will premiere sometime in 2026 on Netflix. The trio of creators announced in November in a lengthy letter that Season 5 of Outer Banks would be the final one.

Outer Banks. (L to R) Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Chase Stokes as John B, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in season 5 of Outer Banks. Cr. Sydney Gawlik/Netflix © 2025

“Seven years ago, in the summer of 2017, we came across a photo of teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage,” they wrote. “That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time. From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship.”

“At the time, seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five-season story, but here we are, at the end of our fourth season, still chopping away,” they continued. “The fourth season was our longest and hardest – but most rewarding – to produce. The season ends with a feature length episode, which we think is our best, most powerful episode. We hope you feel the same way.”

“Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we’re putting Season Four behind us, and are turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago,” concludes the letter. “Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you’ll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break.”