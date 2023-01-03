'Outer Banks' Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed: See First Look

Outer Banks Season 3 is coming soon to Netflix, and fans now have a premiere date to look forward to. The streamer has revealed that the new season of Outer Banks will premiere Thursday, Feb. 23. Along with the Season 3 launch date, the streamer also gave fans a first look at the new episodes, which can be seen below.

An official synopsis of Outer Banks Season 3 reads: "After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed 'Poguelandia,' the island's newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives."

Outer Banks Season 3 premieres February 23 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/Odp3POhXVR — Netflix (@netflix) January 3, 2023

The synopsis continues: "They're broke and far from home, they can't trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there's a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it's the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together."

Series actor Chase Stokes previously spoke with Elite Daily about Outer Banks Season 3, telling the outlet at the time that even he wasn't entirely certain how the story would turn out in the end. "The writers really like to keep us on our toes, and I think that creates performances that catch you in the moment ... I've no idea what's going on past what we've shot in Barbados." He added, "I think a lot of loose ends are going to get tied up. A lot of questions will be answered. And per usual, these kids are going to get put through the wringer."

Going on to compare the new episodes to the past season, Stokes said, "Season 2 was like a death metal album... I think Season 3 would be like the acoustic ballad album of the Outer Banks music world, with a lot going on." Outer Banks Seasons 1-2 are currently streaming on Netflix.