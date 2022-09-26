'Outer Banks' Season 3 Teaser Trailer Just Dropped During Netflix TUDUM Event

Netflix released a trailer for Outer Banks Season 3 this weekend during its TUDUM virtual event. The mystery-drama has been on hiatus since the summer of 2021, but now fans finally have a glimpse of what is coming. The new season will premiere sometime in 2023.

The new trailer introduces a handful of new questions and mysteries to explore in the coming season. It shows some stunning views of an idyllic beach with clear blue water and coconuts, where the Pogues apparently find themselves. However, this paradise has perils as well – we see the Pogues chased by some kind of beast and faced with an ominous elevator shaft to nowhere. This group of teenage treasure hunters will be pushed further than ever, and their dedication will be the real test.

Outer Banks was created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke. It is a coming-of-age adventure with a mystery woven in, centering around two groups of teenagers in a seaside tourist town in North Carolina. The "Pogues" are the local, working-class kids while the "Kooks" are the wealthy residents who only visit for the summer. While hunting for treasure and the answers to other mysteries, the Pogues face the typical teen drama of love, friendship and anxiety about the future.

Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, J.D. and Rudy Pankow. Season 3 includes a few new cast members – Andy McQueen, Fiona Palomo and Lou Ferrigno Jr. Other returning cast members include Austin North, Charles Esten and Carlacia Grant.

The series premiered in the spring of 2020 and it became a hit by Netflix standards right away. It ranked high in the Nielsen ratings, and it got quick renewals from Netflix based on internal data that hasn't been reported publicly. After Season 2 was released in July of 2021, it took until December for Netflix to announce another renewal.

The delay may have been due to behing-the-scenes complications. Local reports from North Carolina indicate that the show's laws about filming TV shows there created some snags for the production, especially in the early days. Season 3 began filming in February of 2022, and was conducted largely in South Carolina.

Outer Banks Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix. There is no official premiere date for Season 3 just yet, but with the release of this new trailer Netflix promised it sometime in 2023. Check back for more details as they become available.