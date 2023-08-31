Selena Gomez Blasted for Violating Actors' Strike Rules and Promoting 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3

Selena Gomez is getting put on blast and accused of scabbing. The actress can currently be seen in the third season of the Hulu hit Only Murders in the Building. Neither she nor her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, have been able to promote the new season because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Aside from sharing random posts and promoting her Rare Beauty line as well as her new single, the former Disney star has been staying pretty quiet on the Only Murders front, and for good reason. Until recently.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Gomez posted a video from the Only Murders in the Building set. Via Variety, many people had accused her of breaking the SAG-AFTRA strike rules. While it might not have been too bad if the singer left it as is, she captioned the post with "Missing and wanting…" and then tagged the official Instagram account for the Hulu series. Thus, people accusing her of promoting the show, even if it was on accident. Even despite not saying anything else about the series. The mess-up hasn't stopped her from promoting Rare Beauty or her single, though, so at least Gomez can still promote something.

SAG-AFTRA's rules state that actors cannot promote their work with press interviews or social media posts during the strike. Since Selena Gomez tagged the Only Murders account, many were debating in the comments about whether or not that broke the rules. Even though she didn't outright say, "Watch Season 3" or anything along those lines. Plenty were encouraging her to delete the post and accused her of scabbing, while others were trying to defend her. While she has since deleted the video, she has not said anything else on the matter.

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building premiered earlier this month on Hulu. The premise centers around the murder of Paul Rudd's Ben Glenroy as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel try to figure out who is responsible. Along with Rudd, the series also includes guest cast Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, Tina Fey, Jane Lynch, and more. New episodes drop weekly on Tuesdays. The finale is set to air on Oct. 2. As of now, Hulu has not renewed the series for a fourth season. It's possible an announcement won't be made until after the finale has aired since each finale has ended with the next season's death.