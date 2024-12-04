‘Helluva Boss’ Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date: When Is It Coming Out?

Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 12 could release sooner than you think! Created by Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano and originally premiering with a 2019 pilot episode, the YouTube-based Hazbin Hotel spinoff has been a massive hit, and after returning this fall with new episodes, fans have been left clamoring for more. So, when can we expect Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 12, “Sinsmas,” to premiere?

Helluva Boss’ hiatus came to an end when Episode 10 dropped on Oct. 31, bringing to an end a four-month long episode drought that began after the June 22 premiere of Episode 9, “Apology Tour.” Since then, new episodes have been dropping monthly, with a Season 2 roadmap outlined in the Helluva Boss Season 2 trailer revealing that Episode 12 is set to drop in December. At this time, an exact release date hasn’t been announced, but it seems likely that “Sinsmas” will follow in the footsteps of Episodes 10 and 11 with a release date towards the end of the month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Set in the same fictional universe as Hazbin Hotel, Helluva Boss follows Blitzo, a classic demon Imp who attempts to run a startup assassination business in Hell called I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals). With the help of an ancient book obtained by one of the princes of Hell, Blitz and his team – weapons specialist Moxxie, powerhouse Millie, and receptionist hellhound Loona – manage to make their work possible and together they attempt to survive each other while trying to keep their business afloat.

The popular animated series features a voice cast that includes Brandon Rogers as Blitzo, Richard Horvitz as Moxxie and Crimson, Vivian Nixon as Millie, Erica Lindbeck as Loona, and Bryce Pinkham as Stolas. Recurring castmembers include Barrett Wilbert Weed as Octavia, Norman Reedus (season 1) as Striker, James Monroe Iglehart as Vortex and Asmodeus “Ozzie,” and Alex Brightman as Fizzarolli “Fizz” and “Robo Fizz.” The hit show has also features numerous guests, such as Mara Wilson, Jonathan Freeman, Michael Cusack, Cristina Vee, and Kesha, among others.

Helluva Boss is available to stream for free on VivziePop’s YouTube channel. You can browse through the complete Helluva Boss library and watch the show in full by clicking here. The flagship show, Hazbin Hotel, meanwhile, was picked up as a Prime Video series following its August 2020 pilot episode on YouTube and has since been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4.