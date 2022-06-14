'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Trailer Released

✖

Hulu is heading back to the Arconia for Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building. Ahead of the upcoming Tuesday, June 28 premiere, the streamer on Tuesday released the first full-length trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, finding Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short's characters of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver attempting to crack yet another murder.

After Season 1 ended with the murder of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, the trio of characters at the heart of the series are now "all persons of interest" in the case. In Season 2, they must "go full Olimabel" – as Oliver explains, "all of our names put into one," but "the Charles is silent" – after they have been framed for her murder. Throughout the 2-minute trailer, the characters are seen fighting against the clock to clear their names before they go down for the crime, but "evidence keeps showing up" in their apartments and new twists and turns put them in jeopardy.

Per the official logline, "Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder."

Along with Gomez, Martin, and Short, Only Murders in the Building Season 2 will see the return of Tina Fey as media mogul Cinda Canning, Amy Ryan as Jan, Nathan Lane as Teddy, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams. New to the cast in Season 2 will be Amy Schumer, who will star as a fictionalized version of herself, and Cara Delevigne, who will take on the role of Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who not only "becomes enmeshed in the mystery," but also sparks a romance with Mabel. Shirley MacLaine, meanwhile, will appear as Bunny's mother.

Only Murders in the Building is from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman, who executive produce alongside Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. Only Murders in the Building Season 2 kicks off with a two-episode season premiere on Tuesday, June 28 on Hulu, which you can subscribe to here, with new episodes airing weekly after that.