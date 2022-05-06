'Suicide Squad' Star to Play Selena Gomez's Love Interest in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2

✖

Selena Gomez's Mabel Mora will have a new love interest in Season 2 of Hulu's hit comedy Only Murders in the Building. Suicide Squad star Cara Delevingne has officially joined the cast as a series regular as Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who not only "becomes enmeshed in the mystery," but also sparks a romance with Mabel. Delevingne's casting was initially confirmed in December, though details of her character were mostly kept under wraps.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair ahead of the Tuesday, June 28 Season 2 premiere date, showrunner John Hoffman dished new details about the upcoming season, including Delevingne's character. Alice, per the outlet, is an art gallery owner "who puts Mabel in touch with a side of herself she's been somewhat neglecting since the show began." Gomez and Delevingne are longtime friends, which Hoffman said helped with their onscreen chemistry.

"It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable," Hoffman shared. "It's a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, 'Oh, someone's opening someone's world.'"

Delevingne is not the only newcomer to a returning cast that also includes Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Tina Fey, who will return as podcast host Cinda Canning. Amy Schumer joins the cast as "a slightly unbearable version of herself, and a new resident of the Arconia." Shirley MacLaine will also star, taking on the role of the mother of Bunny, who was murdered at the end of Season 1. The series also stars Amy Ryan and Aaron Dominguez, as well as Nathan Lane, who appears in a recurring role.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is set to pick up after the Season 1 finale, which saw Mabel, Oliver, and Charles being whisked away by police after Bunny's murder. Hoffman told Vanity Fair that "a whole theme of the season is being framed, and then reframing everything for the world at large to understand what happened to this woman in this building. The emotional stories for our three main characters-that is our true connective tissue, in a world where a mystery television series tends to delve not so deeply a lot of times." Only Murders in the Building Season 2 premieres on Hulu on June 28. Season 1 is available for streaming now.