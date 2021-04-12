Selena Gomez Covered in Blood Filming New Series 'Only Murders in the Building'

✖

Selena Gomez was spotted on the set of her new series Only Murders in the Building this weekend, and things looked messy for the actress. Gomez was covered in blood and wearing handcuffs in set photos published by Entertainment Tonight. The jarring sneak peek has fans excited for the big premiere.

Gomez will star in the upcoming Hulu original series Only Murders in the Building, along with Martin Short, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan and Steve Martin. Her character's hands will not stay clean in the show, judging by photos taken on Saturday night. They show Gomez in a white turtleneck sweater and short plaid skirt, both smeared with blood. She also wore black tights, Doc Marten leather boots and thick gold earrings.

Gomez was pale with a distant expression in the photo, which showed a TV camera up close on her face. An older man was also handcuffed beside her, while each of them was led by a police officer in uniform. Others seemed to follow behind them.

Only Murders in the Building comes from executive producer John Hoffman, who co-created the show with Martin based on Martin's original idea. It centers around three strangers played by Martin, Short and Gomez, all of whom share an obsession with true crime media. The trio is thrust together when they find themselves all wrapped up in the kind of story they would have previously followed in the headlines.

Gomez also executive produces the new series, which is her first scripted TV role since Wizards of Waverly Place on the Disney Channel. Other executive producers include Martin, Short, Jess Rosenthal and This is Us creator Dan Fogelman. Only Murders in the Building got a straight-to-series order from Hulu back in January.

"I heard the pitch on Wednesday, and it was the best hour I had all week," said Hulu's head of original programming Craig Erwich at the time, according to a report by Deadline. "It's really special, surprisingly emotional. It's really modern and self-referential about podcasts and murders, it's got some great surprises. When they pull this off, it's going to be really special."

So far, there is no release date for Only Murders in the Building, and it is not clear how long filming has been underway. In the meantime, Gomez stars on her HBO Max original series Selena + Chef, which is streaming now.