‘Only Murders in the Building’ Adds ‘Suicide Squad’ Star for Season 2

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building is going bigger for Season 2, and has added a Suicide Squad star to its A-list cast. According to Deadline, actress and model Cara Delevingne is joining the hit comedy-whodunit series as Alice, “a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.” Currently, Delevingne also stars in the Prime Video series Carnival Row, opposite Orlando Bloom, but Deadline reports that scheduling for the two shows timed so that she was able to film both, meaning her new role on Only Murders will not impact Carnival Row.

Delevingne is a well-known and established actress who has appeared in a number of film and TV projects. She played June Moone / Enchantress in 2016’s Suicide Squad, starring alongside Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis, among others. Delevingne started out with a modeling career, and later made her acting film debut in Anna Karenina (2012). Over the years she also appeared in films such as Paper Towns, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and, most recently, Life in a Year, which also featured Jaden Smith. Notably, her new Only Murders role will mark only her second main TV series role, after Carnival Row.

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as three strangers connected by living in the same New York City apartment building but find camaraderie in their mutual love of true crime podcasts. After one of their neighbors winds up dead, the trio suspects his death was not the easily closable case the police find it to be, so they set out to investigate themselves and use the opportunity to create their own true-crime podcast. All is not as it seems, however, and the three new friends soon find their bond tested in ways that leave fans chuckling and wondering what mysteries might be around the next hallway.

In addition to Martin, Short and Gomez, Only Murders in the Building also stars Amy Ryan and Aaron Dominguez. Nathan Lane and Tina Fey appear in recurring roles, and musical icon Sting also appeared in the first few episodes. Martin co-created and wrote the show with John Hoffman, from a story idea by Martin. Back in September, it was announced that the series had been officially renewed for Season 2. At this time, there is no word on when the new episodes will debut.