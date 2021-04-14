See Cara Delevingne's Grandmother With Prince Philip in Throwback Photo From 1938

✖

As the world continues to mourn the loss of Prince Philip following his death at the age of 99, Cara Delevingne and her sister Poppy Delevingne have revealed their special connection to the late Duke of Edinburgh. On Monday, Poppy shared a sweet throwback photo of their grandmother with a young Philip on a Venice beach.

According to Poppy, the vintage black-and-white photo, showing a then 17-year-old Philip and Delevingne and Poppy's paternal grandmother Angela Delevingne sitting on a beach chair, was taken back in 1938, just a year before Philip was introduced to a then 13-year-old Princess Elizabeth during her family visit to Britain's Royal Naval College where he was a cadet. In the image, Philip donned trousers, a collared shirt, and white shoes while Angela wore a bathing suit and wedge sandals. The two rested their elbows on a striped pillow. Page Six reports photo was taken by Angela’s husband Edward, whom she had married that year.

In the caption, Poppy said, "my cousins remember her saying 'That after meeting him, she thought he'd make someone a very good husband one day.' How right she was." The sisters' connection to the British royal family runs deeper than just that photo, however, as Angela, who died at age 102 in 2015, was born into an aristocratic family. Born in South Kensington, Angela's father was a Viscount. Her maternal aunt was the step-mother of the wife of Lord Mountbatten, who was Prince Philip's uncle and the Queen's second cousin once removed. Angela and Edward's son, Charles, is Delevingne and Poppy's father. Their ties to the royal family have lasted through multiple generations, with Delevingne and Poppy even having attended Princess Eugenie's 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

The touching tribute followed Philip's April 9 death. According to a statement from the Queen via Buckingham Palace, the royal passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle. He was 99. He and the Queen had been married for 73 years at the time of his passing, and Philip died as the longest-serving consort to a British sovereign. Following her husband's death, the Queen shared a moving tribute on the royal family’s official Instagram page, where a message read, "At The Queen's Coronation in 1953, The Duke of Edinburgh swore to be Her Majesty's 'liege man of life and limb.' The Duke was a devoted consort (companion to the Sovereign) for almost 70 years, from Her Majesty’s Accession in 1952 until his death." The tribute was shared with a portrait of the royal couple and also included a quote from the Queen on her golden wedding anniversary in 1997 when she called Philip "my strength and stay."