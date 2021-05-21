‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Says Goodbye to Longtime Character, Leaving Fans Devastated

Grey's Anatomy fans suffered a devastating loss on Thursday night, having to say goodbye to yet another beloved character: Jesse Williams' Jackson Avery. Williams has been a series regular for 12 seasons, and Jackson has been a close friend of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo)for most of his time on the show. In fact, he was the last remaining member of Grey's residency class, a fact that is driven home in a devastating conversation between the longtime coworkers.

At least Jackson managed to survive his tenure at Grey Sloan Memorial -- many were killed off instead -- leaving to start a new life running his family's medical foundation with his ex-wife April Kepner (Sarah Drew). Could a spin off be in store? Crazier things have happened, but for now, fans are simply devastated to lose one of their favorite characters. With the recent season 18 renewal, who is even going to be left?