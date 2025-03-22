‘Only Murders in the Building’ Adds Christoph Waltz for Season 5

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 recently kicked off production, and joining the star-studded cast is Christoph Waltz.

Variety reports that the two-time Oscar winner will be recurring in the upcoming fifth season of the hit Hulu sitcom. As of now, details surrounding his character and plot details are being kept under wraps.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Waltz’s casting comes on the heels of Keegan-Michael Key’s addition. It was announced earlier this month that the comedian has also been cast in a recurring role. Only Murders is known for its impressive lineup of guest stars. On top of the cast being led by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, the series has brought on Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Nathan Lane, Jesse Williams, Jane Lynch, Molly Shannon, Sting, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Schumer, and Tina Fey, to name a few.

Only Murders in the Building marks Waltz’s first TV role since appearing in the Prime Video thriller The Consultant in 2023. Of course, he is much better known in film, most recently starring in Frankenstein and Old Guy, with other credits including Pinocchio, No Time to Die, Downsizing, Spectre, Horrible Bosses 2, Django Unchained, Water for Elephants, and Fire and Sword. He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 film Inglourious Bastards. He won the same category for Tarantino’s Django Unchained in 2012.

Only Murders in the Building was renewed for Season 5 back in September, just days after Season 4 premiered. The series remains one of Hulu’s most successful originals, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the pattern continued for Season 5. It’s likely Waltz won’t be the last cast addition, and there’s no telling who will be joining the fun as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel try to solve yet another murder at The Arconia.

As of now, a premiere date for Only Murders Season 5 has not been released, but since filming only just started, it might not be a while until a date is announced. The wait will be worth it, though, especially with Waltz joining the cast. In the meantime, fans can watch the first four seasons on Hulu now, and start theorizing as to who could be behind the latest murder. There will be a lot to look forward to, and one can only hope the new season comes out soon.