‘Only Murders in the Building’ Casts Keegan-Michael Key for Season 5

Only Murders in the Building is once again getting some serious star power. Keegan-Michael Key, of Key & Peele fame, will be joining the cast in a recurring role.

As per usual, there are currently no details on what role the actor and comedian will be taking on in the popular Hulu series. It’s yet another guest star for a series that has managed to pull in seemingly everyone in Hollywood, from Sting to Mel Brooks.

For those uninitiated, OMITB is a mystery-comedy series that focuses on three strangers residing in the same apartment building (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who bond over their love for true crime podcasts. The group later starts their own podcast when a murder takes place in their building. Each season finds the group investigating a whodunnit in comedic fashion.

Over the years, the series has become one of Hulu’s most successful series. It has garnered 49 Emmy nominations and seven wins; the third season alone was nominated 21 times at the last Emmy Awards. In 2021, Hulu Originals president Craig Erwich told Vulture that it was Hulu’s most-watched comedy “by a good measure,” and it has only grown in popularity since then.

The series is well-known for its love of guest stars and recurring characters played by famous faces. Perennial guests include Meryl Streep, Jane Lynch, Tina Fey, and Nathan Lane, who won an Emmy for his role. Additionally, big names like Paul Rudd, Jimmy Fallon, Ron Howard, Kumail Nanjiani, Eugene Levy and Zach Galifanakis have made appearances on the series.

Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building is currently in production.