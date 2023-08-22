Netflix Adding Beloved Spooky Animated Movie Ahead of Halloween

A beloved animated movie with a perfect dose of kid-friendly spookiness is heading to Netflix just in time for Halloween. Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, a 2005 stop-motion animated comedy film featuring everyone's favorite human/dog team, is set to be added to the Netflix streaming library on Friday, Sept. 1.

Directed by Nick Park and Steve Box and produced by DreamWorks Animation and Aardman Animations as part of the Wallace and Gromit series, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit acts as a parody of classic monster movies and Hammer Horror films. The animated movie centers around the beloved team of the good-natured yet eccentric cheese-loving inventor Wallace and his dog Gromit as they embark on their latest venture as pest control agents. However, as they come to the rescue of their town plagued by rabbits before the annual Giant Vegetable Competition, they soon find themselves going up against a giant rabbit consuming the town's crops. The film's voice cast includes Peter Sallis, Helena Bonham Carter, and Ralph Fiennes.

Debuting in 2005, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit was ultimately considered a box-office disappointment in the US by DreamWorks Animation, though it was met with better box office success internationally. The film was also received favorably by critics, who gave the movie a 95% fresh Rotten Tomatoes score, where a critics consensus reads, "The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is a subtly touching and wonderfully eccentric adventure featuring Wallace and Gromit." The movie also holds a 79% fresh audience score and took home several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

The film will be one of several spooky but kid-friendly titles joining the Netflix Kids and Family library in September. The 1996 Mara Wilson and Danny DeVito-starring movie Matilda will also be available to stream beginning Sept. 1 along with Open Season: Scared Silly, a 2015 American computer-animated comedy film. Other September additions to the streamer's September family-friendly slate include Kung Fu Panda 2, Land of the Lost, The Master of Disguise, Mr Bean's Holiday, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 3, and Spy Kids: Armageddon.

For Netflix subscribers looking for something a little scarier as we head into the Halloween season, the streamer boasts a decent helping of horror offerings. On the movie front, the streamer is home to the Netflix original Fear Street trilogy, as well as Creep. For horror series, the streamer boasts numerous Mike Flanagan-backed projects, including The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club.