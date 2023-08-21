'Matilda' Returning to Netflix Just in Time for Halloween

Halloween season is almost here, and Netflix is sprinkling a bit of magic into its September 2023 movie offerings. After breaking into the Top 10 before briefly disappearing from the streaming library, the beloved 1996 children's movie Matilda, starring Mara Wilson and Danny DeVito, is returning to Netflix just in time for spooky season.

Matilda will once again be available to stream on Netflix beginning Friday, Sept. 1. It will be one of several titles joining Netflix's kid-friendly lineup on Sept. 1, with other upcoming additions including Kung Fu Panda 2, Land of the Lost, The Master of Disguise, Mr Bean's Holiday, Open Season: Scared Silly, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, and Woody Woodpecker. Later in the month, the streamer will add Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3, Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master, and Spy Kids: Armageddon, among many others, to the Netflix Kids and Family library.

Released in 1996 and directed by DeVito, Matilda stars Wilson as Matilda Wormwood, a young girl gifted with the power of telekinesis. After realizing her powers, she uses them to deal with her crude, distant family – her father, played by DeVito, and mother, played by Rhea Perlman – and her school's evil principal, Agatha Trunchbull, portrayed by Pam Ferris. The film is an adaptation of a Roald Dahl work and co-produced and directed by DeVito from a screenplay by Nicholas Kazan and Robin Swicord.

Although the movie, long considered an essential '90s kids movie and often included on kid-friendly Halloween movie lists, was not a box office hit, only grossing $33.5 million in the United States on a $36 million budget, Matilda has long been considered a childhood staple. The movie was also met with positive reviews from critics and currently holds a 91% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics consensus reads, "Danny DeVito-directed version of Matilda is odd, charming, and while the movie diverges from Roald Dahl, it nonetheless captures the book's spirit." Matilda has also been favored by audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 73% audience score, making it certified fresh. Audiences surveyed by CinemaScore gave the film a grade "B+" on a scale of A to F. In June, the film broke its way into the Top 10 films on Netflix Kids.

Along with the 1996 whimsical movie, Netflix is also the streaming home of Matilda: The Musical. Released on Christmas Day, the film is an adaptation of the 2013 Tony-winning Broadway show directed by Matthew Warchus. The movie holds a 92% critics score and 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a critics consensus reading, "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical brings the classic story back to the screen with a delightful Emma Thompson, dazzling dancing, and a suitably irascible take on the source material."