One of the Most Iconic TV Shows of All Time Enters Netflix’s Top 10

Netflix subscribers know how to get to Sesame Street.

The streaming service that starts with “the big red letter” N, as Big Bird would say, purchased the rights to the popular children’s series in May 2025 after HBO declined to renew the network’s rights to the show.

Now, Netflix’s investment in one of the most iconic children’s shows is finally paying off after the first episode of the streamer’s new version of Sesame Street debuted last November.

Currently, on the Kids chart on Netflix, Sesame Street is just inches away from the top in the number 4 spot.

While the series still shows on PBS Kids every single day, Netflix is now the main home of the series, with a significant portion of the show’s history being available to watch exclusively on the streamer.

It’s worth noting, however, that the Jim Henson Company and the Muppets still have plenty of business with HBO and other streamers. For example, Apple TV just released a new Fraggle Rock special over the holidays, and Disney+ will stream a revival of The Muppet Show sometime this year.

Sesame Street is streaming now on Netflix.