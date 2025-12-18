‘The Muppet Show’ Revival’s First Teaser Trailer Revealed — With a Very Notable Absence

There’s a notable absence in The Muppet Show’s first teaser.

Disney+ has released the first look at the revival of the beloved ‘70s and ‘80s sketch comedy series featuring The Muppets.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The short clip gives fans a glimpse of Kermit the Frog getting the theater ready, but surprisingly, the show’s special guest is absent. Disney has confirmed that Grammy winner Sabrina Carpenter will be The Muppets’ “very special guest” as Kermit, Miss Piggy, and everyone else bring music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos to the stage of the original Muppet Theatre. Carpenter is nowhere to be found in the teaser, but fans shouldn’t fret. The clip doesn’t even reach 20 seconds, and Kermit isn’t even in full view.

Play video

It can be expected that when Disney releases the full-length trailer at some point, Carpenter will be included. The Muppet Show is set to premiere on Feb. 4 for a triumphant special event on Disney+ and ABC. From 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio, and Point Grey Pictures, the special event is directed by executive producer Alex Timbers. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee serve as executive producers for Point Grey Pictures; David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, and Michael Steinbach executive produce for The Muppets Studio; and Carpenter, Albertina Rizzo, Matt Vogel, and Eric Jacobson are also executive producers.

The original The Muppet Show was created by Jim Henson and ran for five seasons from 1976 to 1981 on ITV in the UK and in syndication in the U.S. It was presented as a variety show, featuring recurring sketches and musical numbers, mixed with ongoing plotlines and running gags. The show featured notable guest stars such as Elton John, Johnny Cash, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Liza Minelli, and Paul Simon, among many others. During its run, The Muppet Show earned an Emmy, Grammy, Peabody, and BAFTA, as well as plenty of other accolades. 2026 will mark the show’s 50th anniversary, hence the big special event in February.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter recently wrapped up her Short n’ Sweet Tour after over a year. Her most recent album, Man’s Best Friend, earned a total of six nominations for the upcoming 68th Annual Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.