New ‘Fraggle Rock’ Holiday Special Coming out This Weekend

The Muppets are headed back to Apple TV.

A Fraggle Rock Christmas special, titled The First Snow of Fraggle Rock, will release on the streaming service this Friday.

Similar to The Muppet Show and Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock is a musical comedy revolving around a group of anthropomorphic creatures of various origins. The series began in 1983 and was rebooted in 2022 as the Emmy-winning series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.

In the new special, Fraggles, Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey and Boober are set to make the holiday season sing with a special guest appearance from singer Lele Pons. Pons will sing a special version of the series’ classic song “Our Melody,” along with two more holiday-themed songs.

The synopsis for the special is as follows: “The Fraggles eagerly await the first snow of the season and all the traditions it brings, but when only a single snowflake arrives and Gobo can’t write the yearly holiday song everyone is expecting, the season is thrown off course. For the first time ever, Gobo journeys to the human world — or, as the Fraggles refer to it: Outer Space — to find some unexpected musical inspiration. And in another first, back at the Gorgs’ castle, Junior is overwhelmed by the arrival of a new baby Gorg joining the family. This holiday season, the Fraggles and Gorgs learn that beautiful moments aren’t always perfect — but they can be as unique and memorable as snowflakes.”

Watch the trailer below.