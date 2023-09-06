'Once Upon a Time' Was Just Added to Hulu

It's time to break out the storybook and head back to Storybrooke. All seven seasons of the ABC fantasy series Once Upon a Time are now available to stream on Hulu. The series was initially streaming on Netflix before leaving for its new home on Disney+. As of Sept. 1, it is also streaming on Disney-owned Hulu. Fans now have a couple of options to watch the beloved drama, and just in time for Halloween.

Once Upon a Time ran from 2011 to 2018 for seven seasons and 155. The series alternates between the real world and the fantasy realm. In the town of Storybrooke, Maine, fairytale characters are trapped after a curse cast by the Evil Queen. Spoiler alert: It's broken by the daughter of Prince Charming and Snow White, partly thanks to her son, who was adopted by the Evil Queen. OUAT included many beloved fairytales with a bit of a twist, and it was always entertaining and amusing to see which one would be next.

The series starred an ensemble cast that included Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Morrison, Lana Parrilla, Josh Dallas, Jared S. Gilmore, Robert Carlyle, Emilie de Ravin, Colin O'Donoghue, Rebecca Mader, and Sean Maguire. Once Upon a Time was created by Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, who also executive produced the series alongside Steve Pearlman, David H. Goodman, and Andrew Chambliss.

The ABC series is just one of many shows and movies coming to Hulu in September 2023. Fans can also expect Mad Max: Fury Road, 27 Dresses, Ready Player One, Love, Simon, Die Hard, Ender's Game, Father of the Bride, and more to be added to the streamer throughout the month. It's likely Once Upon a Time will continue to stream on Disney+ as well. There are a few shows and movies that are streaming on both. It's not totally uncommon for a series to have more than one streaming home, and it makes even more sense when both are Disney.

If you are in need of some fantasy and twisted fairytales, be sure to take a drive to Storybrooke. It may not be easy to leave once you're there, but I assure you, you will be in for quite a trip. All seven seasons of Once Upon a Time are streaming on both Disney+ and Hulu. Short-lived spinoff, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, is also streaming on Disney+.