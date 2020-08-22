'Once Upon a Time' Leaving Netflix in September

✖

Once Upon a Time fans be warned: the series is leaving Netflix on Sept. 5, 2020. All seven seasons of the beloved fairy tale show will disappear from the streaming services' catalog on that Saturday, the company just announced. Fortunately, fans can pick their binge-watch up right where they left off on Disney+ not long after.

Once Upon a Time seamlessly blended the worlds of fantasy, drama and fairy tales during its run on ABC. The show premiered in the fall of 2011 and finished its run in the spring of 2018. in that time, the seven-season series touched on aspects of mythology and literature from around the world, including characters from The Walt Disney vault and beyond. Now, it will be bringing its dark take on Disney princesses home to Disney+, beginning on Friday, Sept. 18.

Netflix has close ties to Once Upon a Time, hosting it even before it was finished airing. Starting in 2015, Netflix was the destination for fans in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland to watch Once Upon a Time, while in the U.S. it added new seasons shortly after they aired.

Still, it is not a huge surprise to see Once Upon a Time leaving Netflix since it has such close ties to Disney. Now that Disney has it's own proprietary streaming service, Disney+, in addition to owning Hulu, it makes sense that the company would want to let its contract with Netflix expire and bring the show home.

All seven seasons of Once Upon a Time will be available on Disney+ in the U.S. starting on Friday, Sept. 18, according to a report by Digital Spy. The rollout will be slightly different in other countries — for example, in the U.K. the show will be migrating in two batches. Seasons 1-4 have already moved there, while Seasons 5-7 will reach Disney+ on Friday, Sept. 4.

For those that cannot take this break in their binge-watching, there are always other options for catching up on a show. Once Upon a Time is available on most major video-on-demand streaming stores. On Amazon Prime Video, for example, it can be purchased digitally for as little as $1.99 per episode, or $9.99 per season.

For added security, each season of the show currently goes for about $23 on DVD. This means you would never have to hang on the whims of streaming services again and comes with the added benefit of reducing your carbon footprint since you would not use bandwidth to play the show from the Internet.

In the meantime, many fans will be enjoying their last three weeks with Once Upon a Time on Netflix, while others will be eagerly awaiting its premiere on Disney+.