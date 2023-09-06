'How I Met Your Father' Fans up in Arms Over Hulu Show's Cancellation

Fans are in mourning after the upsetting cancellation of Hulu's How I Met Your Father. The How I Met Your Mother spinoff got the boot from the streamer after just two seasons. Despite more questions popping up after the Season 2 finale, it just wasn't enough. Adding on to the fact that fans will never know who Sophie's baby daddy is, fans are not happy. After news of the cancellation broke, many viewers took to Twitter to express their disappointment. Although the series couldn't live up to its predecessor, it's clear that it has a loyal fandom. Why Hulu didn't renew the sitcom is unknown. But fans are coming out in full force to share their thoughts, and they are mad.

Not Finding out About the Father is Terrible It's official! I'm not starting any more new series 🥲 How I Met Your Father was Cancelled, and I will always be pissed that I will never know who the father is 😒@hulu Sucks! And your ads as well! #HowIMetYourFather — The Fake Pianist (@TheFakePianist) September 6, 2023 "Bring us a damn conclusion!!! This show was amazing!!!!!" one fan expressed. "I just really want to know who the Father is in [How I Met Your Father]," another fan wrote.

'How I Met Your Father' got Canceled Way too Soon NO. WE ARE NOT CANCELLING #HOWIMETYOURFATHER. SAY SIKE RIGHT NOW. @hulu — Paddison Wilson 🐀 (@itsPaddison) September 6, 2023 "HIMYF truly found their groove in the second season," one fan pointed out. "The cast chemistry really came together, they gave us friends getting into hijinks, they were setting up future plots, future romances! But now it's just another show that was never given a chance and taken from me too soon."

'How I Met Your Father' was a Great Show I'm so sad about #howimetyourfather being canceled. The second season was really good. We had episodes that had the same energy of how I met your mother. I was starting to love some characters, like Charlie and Ellen. I'm so sad, loved Kim and Hilary ♥️ — Glamodrama ~ (@ultranoia__) September 5, 2023 "Honestly, I'm really disappointed that they canceled [How I Met Your Father]," one fan expressed. "I loved everything about it, I know so many people that watched it and now it will never finish. I need to stop investing in shows, they always get canceled anymore."

Safe to Say Fans are Not Happy Why did they cancel #HowIMetYourFather IM PISSED!!! — Katie Gray (@KatieGray24) September 4, 2023 "They canceled [How I Met Your Father] [loudly crying face x3] wtffffff," one fan shared. "I need to know what happens next with Sid and Hannah!!! No way it just got cancel after 2 seasons!!!" another said.

Some Fans Hope 'How I Met Your Father' Gets Picked up Elsewhere SOMEBODY PICK IT UP NOW #HowIMetYourFather — Katie Gray (@KatieGray24) September 4, 2023 One fan pleaded, "Someone save [How I Met Your Father]." Another said, "[How I Met Your Father] really!!!! [hulu] yall messing up! Nobody wanted this, and after that cliffhanger, we can't get like a mini season, a quick movie, really!"