Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2023

As September draws near, Hulu is preparing for the new month by revealing its collection of TV shows and movies set to arrive on the platform. The streamer has spent the past several weeks stocking titles like Only Murders In the Building Season 3 and Reservation Dogs Season 3, and in September 2023, more than 100 TV series and movies will join the content catalog.

With September marking the start of fall and the unofficial start of spooky season, Hulu will be bulking up its content offerings with a few titles perfect for lovers of all things Halloween. Arriving next month will be the all-new series The Other Black Girl, which follows editorial assistant Nella, who discovers something sinister is going on at her very white publishing house. Subscribers will also be treated to the premiere of the Kaitlyn Dever-starring movie One Will Save You, in which the actress fights extraterrestrials who invade her home. Meanwhile, FX's American Horror Story will drop a new season, featuring none other than Kim Kardashian, who will also appear in the new season of the Hulu original The Kardashians. September will also bring with it the Oscar winner The Banshees of Inisherin, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Once Upon a Time, and That's So Raven.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $14.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in September 2023.