Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2023
Get ready for 'The Other Black Girl,' 'The Kardashians' Season 4 and 'American Horror Story: Delicate.'
As September draws near, Hulu is preparing for the new month by revealing its collection of TV shows and movies set to arrive on the platform. The streamer has spent the past several weeks stocking titles like Only Murders In the Building Season 3 and Reservation Dogs Season 3, and in September 2023, more than 100 TV series and movies will join the content catalog.
With September marking the start of fall and the unofficial start of spooky season, Hulu will be bulking up its content offerings with a few titles perfect for lovers of all things Halloween. Arriving next month will be the all-new series The Other Black Girl, which follows editorial assistant Nella, who discovers something sinister is going on at her very white publishing house. Subscribers will also be treated to the premiere of the Kaitlyn Dever-starring movie One Will Save You, in which the actress fights extraterrestrials who invade her home. Meanwhile, FX's American Horror Story will drop a new season, featuring none other than Kim Kardashian, who will also appear in the new season of the Hulu original The Kardashians. September will also bring with it the Oscar winner The Banshees of Inisherin, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Once Upon a Time, and That's So Raven.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $14.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in September 2023.
Sept. 1 - Sept. 5
Sept. 1
27 Dresses
A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)
A Knight's Tale (2001)
An Education (2009)
Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
Breaking Up (1997)
Chronicle (2012)
Conan the Barbarian (2011)
The Deep End Of The Ocean (1999)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)
Double Platinum (1999)
Dragonball: Evolution (2009)
Easy Virtue (2009)
Evil Dead (2013)
The Experiment (2010)
The Good Son (1993)
The Grudge 2 (2006)
Hail Caesar! (2016)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
Johnson Family Vacation (2004)
Just Married (2003)
Killers (2010)
Larry Crowne (2011)
The Last King of Scotland (2006)
The Lego Movie (2014)
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)
The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)
Little Fockers (2010)
Meet the Fockers (2004)
Meet the Parents (2000)
Melancholia (2011)
Moving On (2022)
The Omen (2006)
Once Upon a Time - Complete Series
One Piece – Seasons 9-10
The Possession (2012)
Raising Arizona (1987)
Robin Hood (2018)
Seven (1995)
Simulant (2023)
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
The Transporter (2002)
Transporter 2 (2002)
Transporter 3 (2008)
True Lies (1994)
We Bought a Zoo (2011)
Wedding Crashers (2005)
Wild Hogs (2007)
Sept. 3
The Menu (2022)
Ready Player One (2018)
Sept. 4
The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)
Sept. 6 - Sept. 10
Sept. 6
Never Let Him Go - Complete Docuseries
Sept. 7
The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction
9/11: Escape From the Towers
9/11: Four Flights
9/11: I Was There
9/11: Inside Air Force One
9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93
Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing
LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023 - Season 1
My So Called Simple Life - Season 1
Zombie House Flipping - Seasons 3-4
Taurus (2022)
Sept. 8
97 Minutes (2023)
The Friendship Game (2022)
Sept. 9
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
Sept. 10
Corsage (2022)
Sept. 11 - Sept. 15
Sept. 11
That's So Raven - Complete Series
Sept. 13
The Magic Flute (2022)
The Other Black Girl – Season 1
Welcome to Wrexham - Season 2 Premiere
Sept. 14
Court Cam - Season 5
Dragons: The Nine Realms - Season 7
Girl in the Closet
Montecito: Dance Wives of California – Season 1
Phrogging: Hider in My House – Season 1
Top Shot – Seasons 1-2
Sept. 15
The Burning Plain (2008)
Europa Report (2013)
Frontera (2014)
The Good Doctor (2011)
I Melt With You (2011)
Love, Simon (2018)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
Robots (2023)
Two Lovers (2008)
The Wrecking Crew (2008)
World's Greatest Dad (2009)
Sept. 16 - Sept. 20
Sept. 16
Buffaloed (2019)
Sept. 18
Bad Axe (2022)
Men in Black: International (2019)
Sept. 20
I Can See Your Voice – Season 3 Premiere
Name That Tune - Season 3 Premiere
Sword Art Online: Alicization – Season 2 (DUBBED)
Sept. 21 - Sept. 25
Sept. 21
American Horror Story: Delicate - Part 1 Premiere
Forged in Fire - Seasons 5, 9
Sanctuary (2022)
Sleeping with a Killer - Season 1
The Real SVU - Season 1
UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth
UFOs: The White House Files
UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files
Sept. 22
iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream
Law & Order: SVU – Season 24
No One Will Save You
Sept. 23
The Almond and the Seahorse (2022)
iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream
What's Love Got to Do With It? (2022)
Sept. 25
Krapopolis – Series Premiere
Sept. 26 - Sept. 29
Sept. 26
Kitchen Nightmares - Season 8 Premiere
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - Season 2 Premiere
Sept. 27
Love in Fairhope - Season 1
Sept. 28
The Kardashians - Season 4 Premiere
The Masked Singer - Season 10 Premiere
Snake Oil - Series Premiere
Abducted – The Mary Stauffer Story
Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home - Season 1
Storage Wars - Seasons 1-2
Surviving Marriage – Season 1
They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back – Season 1
The Accountant (2016)
Sept. 29
Hell's Kitchen – Season 22 Premiere
Lego Masters - Season 4 Premiere
RuPaul's Drag Race - Season 10
Sweetwater (2023)