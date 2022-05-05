Nostalgic Reboot Series Canceled After 2 Seasons

✖

School's out forever at Bayside High, where Peacock canceled the Saved by the Bell reboot after just two seasons on Wednesday. Although the series featured many of the stars from the original Saved by the Bell series, the new show focused on a new group of Bayside High School students.

The cast and crew learned the show would not be returning for a third season on Tuesday, reports Deadline. The news comes just a month after the series won the Outstanding Comedy Series award at the GLAAD Media Awards. Josie Totah also earned a Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series from the Critics' Choice Television Awards in March.

"We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of Saved by the Bell for both new and OG fans," a Peacock spokesperson said Wednesday. "Saved by the Bell has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield's superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show's legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen. We're grateful to Tracey, Franco Bario, our partners at UTV, the beloved cast, and the fans who have continued to champion one of the most iconic shows of all time."

Saved by the Bell debuted in November 2020, with the second season following a year later. Only 20 episodes were produced. The revival was developed by Tracey Wigfield and starred Totah, Michell Hoog, Haskiri Velazquez, Alycia Pascual-Pena, Belmont Cameli, and Dexter Darden as new Bayside High students. John Michael Higgins played the new principal. Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren reprised their characters, A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.

Other members of the original Saved by the Bell cast popped up throughout the show's run. Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Zack Morris was revealed to be a former California Governor. Tiffani Thiessen's Kelly Kapowski is now married to Zack, while Lark Voorhies' Lisa Turtle is a fashion designer splitting her time between Los Angeles and Paris. Dennis Haskins and the late Dustin Diamond were the only members of the original Saved by the Bell cast not to appear in the reboot.

Saved by the Bell was created by Sam Bobrick. The franchise was born as Good Morning, Miss Bliss, with the pilot airing on NBC in 1987 before the rest of the first season aired on the Disney Channel. The show was retooled as Saved by the Bell, which debuted on NBC in 1989. The show only ran four seasons, but it was so popular that it was followed by the TV movie Hawaiian Style in 1992, the short-lived The College Years series in 1993, and another TV movie, Wedding in Las Vegas, in 1994.