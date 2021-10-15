‘Saved by The Bell’ Original Cast Reunites for Season 2 of Peacock Reboot in First Look Photos

The Saved by the Bell reboot is returning for a second season on Peacock and promotional features show the original cast looking like they are still in high school. On Wednesday, Oct, 13, a photo featuring the original crew surfaced online. A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez), Jessica Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen), and Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies) sit at their old hangout spot, The Max.

The show originally aired for four seasons on NBC. Two films were birthed: Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style in 1992 – and Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas in 1994. The new show launched on the streaming platform in 2020 and follows a new group of students, including Zack and Kelly’s son, as well as Jessie’s son, in California. Zach has taken on a career in politics and is the current governor of the state. In his role, he was forced to send students from low-income high schools to better educational facilities, including his alma mater Bayside High, where Jessie works as the guidance counselor. A.C. is the gym teacher at the school.

Season 2 chronicles Bayside High in preparation. There’s also drama amongst the younger group of friends and the OG’s. A.C. and Jessie may rekindle their old flame, per an official description of the upcoming season. The new season’s description also teases a possible reunion between A.C. and his ex. “Slater and a newly single Jessie grow closer despite their tumultuous romantic past,” the tagline hints.

Lopez told Us Weekly how amazing it felt to be back on set with his old crew. “It didn’t feel weird or anything [being back on set]. The nostalgia was kind of neat to see, because they recreated Max and the school itself, and now we’re on these two big sound stages, and it’s shot on film, as opposed to four cameras with a live audience,” he said prior to season 1. “It was kind of like riding a bike, kind of, you pick up where you left off. Season 2 of Saved by the Bell premieres on Peacock on Wednesday, Nov. 24.