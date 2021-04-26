Nicole Kidman Is Absolutely Chilling in Sneak Peek of 'Big Little Lies' Follow-Up

✖

Nicole Kidman is back to work with Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty and David E. Kelley in another miniseries that is going to stress viewers out. In Nine Perfect Strangers, Kidman stars as the director of a wellness retreat, where she tries to help nine complete strangers. Hulu released the first teaser for the series but has yet to announce the release date. It is expected to start later this year.

All of the titular strangers are used to city life, but Kidman's Masha is prepared to give them something very different at the retreat. But it does not look like the retreat is anything like what the strangers expected. "We are on the precipice of something great," Masha is heard saying in the teaser, making it sound more like a threat than a welcoming message.

Nine Perfect Strangers was written by Kelley with John Henrey Buterworth and Samantha Straus, adapted from Moriarty's novel of the same name. All eight episodes were directed by Jonathan Levine, who helmed Long Shot and Warm Bodies, notes EW. The rest of the main cast includes Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Michael Shannon, Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, and Manny Jacinto.

Kidman, Kelley, and Moriarty all previously worked on HBO's Big Little Lies, which was originally just a limited series based on Moriarty's novel before being expanded to include a second season. The first season aired in 2017, with the second following in 2019. The first season was critically acclaimed, earning Kidman a Golden Globe and Emmy. She also earned a Golden Globe nomination for Season 2.

Although it has been over two years since she filmed Big Little Lies Season 2, Kidman is still buzzing about acting alongside her on-screen mother, played by Meryl Streep. In a recent stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kidman talked about how hard it was to slap the acting legend. "I didn't want to hurt her gorgeous, delicate face," Kidman said. "We were so into it, both of us, character-wise. So we were kind of circling each other at the time. She would sit in one corner, I'd sit in another." Kidman never actually hit Streep's face, but one of her slaps was so fast it knocked Streep's glasses off, and that was the take used in the show. While you wait for Hulu to release Nine Perfect Strangers, you can stream Big Little Lies on HBO Max.

