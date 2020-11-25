Nicole Kidman Says Social Distancing Has Been 'Very Difficult' for Her and Keith Urban's Daughters

✖

Like many of us, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's family has been struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, including the couple's daughters, 12-year-old Sunday Rose and 9-year-old Faith Margaret. In a new interview with Glamour UK, Kidman opened up about her family's experience in 2020, sharing that social distancing has been "very difficult" for her daughters.

Explaining that Sunday and Faith were already used to remote learning because of the family's typically busy travel schedule, Kidman shared that "the social distance has been very difficult for them." "They are working through the emotions," she said. "For a 12-year-old, it’s about not being able to access friends easily – that's a whole thing which every parent will be going through. And then, there's a 9-year-old, who's socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends. I pine and yearn for my friends too."

The Oscar winner is currently in Australia, where she is working on her upcoming television series Nine Perfect Strangers. Her sister moved in to help her while Urban was in Nashville promoting his recently-released album, and Kidman noted that being with her family during this year, especially her husband, has been extremely important.

"They say loneliness is the great killer," she mused. "It causes so much pain and I've been lonely, and it is very, very, very hard. You see it in older people. You see it in young people. You see it now in this world. We can't even hug anymore. Loneliness is an epidemic. So, I am very fortunate to come home to him. My heart goes out to the people who don't have a person to go to now."

She also credits Urban for helping her maintain the balance between her sometimes grueling acting roles and her regular life. "I run outside listening to music," she said. "And I have a very good relationship. It is a very soothing, comforting place for me to go, and he's a very strong, warm, kind man. I'm very fortunate to have that in my life, because it's a really strong place to be able to go and curl up. And this is a lonely world, right? ... That's sort of an extraordinary thing to have found, particularly later in my life. But it saved me, as well, which is a beautiful thing to have."