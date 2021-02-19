Samara Weaving to Play Holly Madison in Adaptation of Madison's Memoir at Sony TV

✖

Samara Weaving will play Holly Madison in an adaptation of the former Playboy Bunny's bestselling memoir. Sony Pictures Television optioned the book, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny, which was published in 2015 and topped the New York Times bestseller list. Weaving, 28, is best known for starring in the 2019 horror hit Ready or Not and Ryan Murphy's Netflix miniseries Hollywood.

In Down the Rabbit Hole, Madison sought to pull back the curtain on the Playboy brand from the perspective of the inside, including stories from women who were manipulated and abused by the brand. Madison, 41, was one of Hugh Hefner's main girlfriends and was featured on The Girls Next Door. She wrote a follow-up book in 2016, The Vegas Diaries: Romance, Rolling the Dice, and the Road to Reinvention. Madison will be an executive producer on the series, and Marieke Hardy (Laid) was hired to write the script, reports Deadline. Olive Bridge's Will Gluck and Richard Schwartz will executive produce the series with Judith Verno (Masters of Sex) of Peace Out Productions. Sony TV is the studio, but the project has not found a network or streaming service to call home yet.

Weaving, who was born in Adelaide, Australia, and is the niece of actor Hugo Weaving, got her start on the soap opera Out of the Blue. In 2015, she nabbed a recurring part on Ash vs Evil Dead and starred in Showtime's SMILF. Her breakout role was in Ready or Not. In 2018, she received a Screen Actors Guild Award as a member of the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri cast.

In 2020, Weaving starred in Last Moment of Clarity, Bill & Ted Face the Music, and The Babysitter: Killer Queen. Her next big project is Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, which stars Henry Golding in the title role. Paramount scheduled the action movie for Oct. 22, 2021. Weaving will also be seen in Nine Perfect Strangers, a Hulu miniseries based on the novel by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty. Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, and Luke Evans also star in the series.

Weaving's casting got the approval of Madison, who shared the news on Instagram. "I couldn't be more thrilled with this casting," she wrote, adding a smiling emoji. Madison's own acting credits include a part in Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, an episode of CSI, and playing herself in the 2008 comedy The House Bunny.