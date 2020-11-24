New Netflix Original Content Coming in December 2020

It may only be November, but Netflix is already in the giving spirit. As 2020 draws to a close, the streaming giant is heading into the holiday season in a big way, preparing to drop a total of 67 new Netflix originals during the month of December, giving subscribers plenty to look forward to plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. The new titles, which join a long list of other titles set to be added next month (you can view the full list of December 2020 additions by clicking here), include a number of heavy hitters. Next month, Netflix subscribers will be treated to the final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Much to the upset of fans, the streamer announced over the summer that the series, a dark reimagining of the Archie Comics of the same name that also acts as a sort of prequel to Sabrina the Teenage Witch, would be coming to an end. The 67 original titles also includes Selena: The Series, which tells the tragic life story of Selena Quintanilla. December will also give rise to the debut of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, late actor Chadwick Boseman's final performance. Of course, a new month also brings with it plenty of titles that will be leaving. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in December, and don't forget to take a look at the titles leaving the streaming giant next month.

Coming TBD – 12/2 ARASHI's Diary - Voyage - ep 18-20 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Twenty years after their debut, join the beloved members of Arashi on a new journey as they showcase their lives, talents and gifts to the world.

Avail. TBD Angela's Christmas Wish – NETFLIX FILM

A determined Angela makes a wish to reunite her family in time for Christmas, then launches a plan to find her way from Ireland to Australia.

Avail. 12/1 The Holiday Movies That Made Us – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unwrap the real stories behind these iconic Christmas blockbusters, thanks to insider interviews and behind-the-scenes peeks.

Avail. 12/1 Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Meet Nate - Your stereotypical masculine man just trying to be better. Executive produced by Amy Poehler and directed by Philip Burgers, Natalie Palamides: Nate - One Man Show follows an alpha male, portrayed by Natalie Palamides, learning to express emotion and understand the rules of consent. The can-crushing, axe-yielding special premieres globally on Netflix on December 1, 2020.

Avail. 12/1 Alien Worlds – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Applying the laws of life on Earth to the rest of the galaxy, this series blends science fact and fiction to imagine alien life on other planets.

Avail. 12/2 Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In this upbeat English-language special, comedian Ari Eldjárn pokes fun at Nordic rivalries, Hollywood's take on Thor, the whims of toddlers and more.

Avail. 12/2 Fierce – NETFLIX FILM

A gifted young singer becomes an instant sensation on a popular talent show. But her real goal is earning the love of her father, a member of the jury.

Avail. 12/2 Hazel Brugger: Tropical – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In this stand-up special, comedian Hazel Brugger offers her breezy takes on unruly geese, chatty gynecologists, German bank loans and more.

Avail. 12/2 prevnext

Coming 12/3 – 12/4 Break – NETFLIX FILM

After a serious accident, Lucie tries to rediscover herself as a dancer and meets Vincent, a talented b-boy battling his own insecurities.

Avail. 12/3 Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Fix-It Force makes a plan to hit every home as fast as they can, delivering Blunderberry Cakes before the town awakes to avoid a holiday disaster.

Avail. 12/3 Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) – NETFLIX FILM

Stuck in a time loop where it's forever Christmas, a family man who hates the holiday starts to learn valuable lessons about what's important in life.

Avail. 12/3 Bhaag Beanie Bhaag – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Beanie has always done what's asked of her – until she decides to run from her very comfortable life and pursue a career in stand-up comedy. As she navigates the demands of everyone from her concerned parents to her proposal-popping boyfriend, this is Beanie's journey to carve out the life she wants for herself amidst the chaos.

Avail. 12/4 Big Mouth: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On the brink of eighth grade, the friends contend with summer camp torments, shady alter egos, new make-out frontiers and Tito the Anxiety Mosquito.

Avail. 12/4 Bombay Rose – NETFLIX FILM

Amidst the bustle of a magnetic and multifaceted city, the budding love between two dreamers is tested by duty and religious divides.

Avail. 12/4 Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas – NETFLIX FAMILY

Christmas gets weird — really weird — after George and Harold go back in time to change up a few of their beloved holiday's traditions.

Avail. 12/4 Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) – NETFLIX FILM

A man foils an attempted murder, then flees the crew of would-be killers along with their intended target as a woman he's just met tries to find him.

Avail. 12/4 The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cake pops, canapes, favorite contestants from seasons past and the "Derry Girls" cast bring Yuletide joy to the tent. But will Paul be naughty or nice?

Avail. 12/4 Leyla Everlasting – NETFLIX FILM

A resilient housewife, her husband and their marriage therapist become mired in a toxic love triangle and a plot to obtain an antique manuscript.

Avail. 12/4 MANK – NETFLIX FILM

1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish “Citizen Kane.”

Avail. 12/4 Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Ash and his Pokémon battle in the World Coronation Series while he and Goh continue their research with Professor Cerise, meeting Pokémon everywhere.

Avail. 12/4 Selena: The Series – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A coming-of-age story following Selena as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music.

Avail. 12/4 prevnext

Coming 12/5 – 12/8 Detention – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A tormented student uncovers unsettling secrets at her remote high school as betrayal and a paranormal encounter upend her life.

Avail. 12/5 Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Mighty Express welcomes a new train and speeds into a snowstorm to deliver Santa’s presents and save Christmas for all the kids in Tracksville.

Avail. 12/5 Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Between scenes from his concert in São Paulo's Theatro Municipal, rapper and activist Emicida celebrates the rich legacy of Black Brazilian culture.

Avail. 12/8 Lovestruck in the City – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Heart stolen by a free-spirited woman after a beachside romance, a passionate architect sets out to reunite with her on the streets of Seoul.

Avail. 12/8 Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As he begins a new relationship, Gabe pushes his students to face their fears, dream big and believe in themselves — lessons he tries to take to heart.

Avail. 12/8 Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure – NETFLIX FAMILY

Join Lucky and her friends on a mission to save Maricela’s beloved mare, Mystery, from greedy horse thieves who've taken her captive with a wild herd.

Avail. 12/8 Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers – NETFLIX FAMILY

When Santa needs serious help prepping all of his presents, the Super Monsters lend a hand — and some monster magic — to get every gift out on time!

Avail. 12/8 prevnext

Coming 12/9 – 12/11 Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas – NETFLIX FAMILY

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… until Ashley has visions of a not-so-festive future dancing in her head on Christmas Eve.

Avail. 12/9 The Big Show Show: Christmas – NETFLIX FAMILY

Ho, ho, nooo! After an injury forces the Big Show to cease all Santa duties, Cassy steps up as Mrs. Claus to keep the Christmas spirit alive.

Avail. 12/9 Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose) – NETFLIX FILM

An idealistic engineer builds his own island off the coast of Italy and declares it a nation, drawing the attention of the world — and the government.

Avail. 12/9 The Surgeon's Cut – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Surgeon’s Cut profiles four ground-breaking surgeons from around the world, each with a visionary approach to their craft. Viewers will follow along as they perform innovative operations and procedures, and reveal personal insight into their journey into medicine, providing a unique window into the world of surgery. Through the individual stories of these experts, the series explores how our understanding of the human body is constantly being reinvented by new discoveries and techniques. Specialty areas featured include fetal medicine, neurosurgery, transplant surgery and cardiology.

Avail. 12/9 Alice in Borderland – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A video-game-obsessed young man finds himself in a strange version of Tokyo where he and other visitors must compete in deadly games to survive.

Avail. 12/10 A Trash Truck Christmas – NETFLIX FAMILY

When Santa crash-lands in the junkyard on Christmas Eve, Hank, Trash Truck and their animal friends all have a hand in rescuing the holiday for everyone.

Avail. 12/11 Canvas – NETFLIX FILM

A grieving grandfather struggling to reclaim his passion for painting after suffering a loss finds the inspiration to create again.

Avail. 12/11 Giving Voice – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Students from across the US audition for a spot in the August Wilson Monologue Competition, culminating in a riveting final round on a Broadway stage.

Avail. 12/11 The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A teacher starts her job at a high school but is haunted by a suspicious death that occurred there weeks before... and begins fearing for her own life.

Avail. 12/11 The Prom – NETFLIX FILM

A group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up life in small-town Indiana as they rally behind a teen fighting to bring her girlfriend to prom.

Avail. 12/11 prevnext

Coming 12/14 – 12/16 A California Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

With his carefree lifestyle on the line, a wealthy charmer poses as a ranch hand to get a hardworking farmer to sell her family’s land before Christmas.

Avail. 12/14 Hilda: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

As Hilda explores new places and hidden spaces around Trolberg, her love of adventure and a growing streak of independence could lead her into trouble.

Avail. 12/14 Tiny Pretty Things – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When an attack brings down the star student at an elite ballet school, her replacement enters a world of lies, betrayal — and cutthroat competition.

Avail. 12/14 Song Exploder: Volume 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, and from host Hrishikesh Hirway and Oscar®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, each episode of Song Exploder features some of the world's greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. The series weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings as each artist breaks down their song, layer by layer, sharing intimate insight into the personal inspiration behind the music and lyrics. Featured artists in Volume 2 include: Dua Lipa, the Grammy and BRIT Award-winning singer and songwriter delves into the personal struggles and musical influences that went into the making of her hit song “Love Again” from her second studio album, Future Nostalgia.

The Killers, the Multi-Platinum band break down “When You Were Young,” the deeply personal song that felt like a turning point for the band.

Nine Inch Nails, Oscar, Grammy and Emmy-winning composer and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Trent Reznor discusses powerfully haunting song “Hurt,” the final track on NIN's second studio album, The Downward Spiral.

Natalia Lafourcade, the Grammy and 14-time Latin Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, explains how she channeled her history and homeland of Veracruz, Mexico, to create the hit song “Hasta La Raíz.”

Avail. 12/15 Anitta: Made In Honorio – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this intimate documentary, Brazilian pop queen Anitta opens up about fame, family and her fierce work ethic, revealing the woman behind the hits.

Avail. 12/16 BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Through interviews, archival footage and many music hits, this series tells the history of rock 'n' roll and youth culture throughout Latin America.

Avail. 12/16 How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Prodigal daughter Tumi goes home for the holidays and manages to ruin her sister's wedding plans. Now she must make things right before it’s too late.

Avail. 12/16 The Ripper – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Investigators and witnesses recall how a modern-day Jack the Ripper terrorized the north of England during the late 1970s.

Avail. 12/16 Run On – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Veering off course from his preset path, a track star follows his own pace and heart for the first time after a film translator steps into his life.

Avail. 12/16 Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stage banter takes on a different — deeper — meaning as the comedian performs online shows to homebound viewers worldwide from his Mumbai residence.

Avail. 12/16 prevnext

Coming 12/18 – 12/23 Home for Christmas: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When love rings your doorbell, are you ready? Follow Johanne through another December as she continues her pursuit for eternal, warm and real love. When her family and the world around her fall apart, how can she still believe in real and bottomless love? Does it even exist and will she find the one true love for Christmas this year?

Avail. 12/18 Ma Rainey's Black Bottom – NETFLIX FILM

Tensions rise when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Adapted from August Wilson's play.

Avail. 12/18 Sweet Home – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As savage monsters inflict terror and threaten humanity, a troubled teen with inner demons emerges as his neighbors' best bet for survival.

Avail. 12/18 London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

London is confused. She’s awesome, successful, attractive, and has no gag reflex and yet.. somehow, incredibly single… how on earth has that happened?! In this hilariously provocative, empowering show, London will explore the complete mystery of why the world is full of desirable, brilliant but single women - who definitely don’t need a man but wouldn’t mind the option.

Avail. 12/22 Rhyme Time Town Singalongs – NETFLIX FAMILY

Sing along with the Rhyme Time Town friends as they use their imaginations and flex their problem-solving skills with snackable, snap-worthy songs.

Avail. 12/22 The Midnight Sky – NETFLIX FILM

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.

Avail. 12/23 Your Name Engraved Herein – NETFLIX FILM

Set in the backdrop of 1987 where martial law just ended in Taiwan, two male students fell in love against the expectations of society.

Avail. 12/23 prevnext

Coming 12/25 – 12/26 Bridgerton – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dyvenor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future. Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all. The series also stars Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels.

Avail. 12/25 Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) – NETFLIX FILM

When the brakes slam on his wedding, Roy accepts a challenge from a new foe to race for his runaway bride at the iconic Nürburgring track in Germany.

Avail. 12/26 DNA – NETFLIX FILM

The death of a woman's larger-than-life grandfather brings her cantankerous family together and forces the 35-year-old to confront her tumultuous life.

Avail. 12/26 Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara – NETFLIX FAMILY

With Ms. Nowhere and Gary MIA in the Sahara, Echo leads the Spy Racers on a mission to take down enemies from the past.

Avail. 12/26 Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

It’s another season following animated kid car, Cory Carson, as he goes on adventures with his family and friends in Bumperton Hills.

Avail. 12/26 The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone – NETFLIX FAMILY

It’s the longest New Years Eve ever as Ms. Frizzle and class travel back in time — hour by hour — to save their beloved bus!

Avail. 12/26 prevnext